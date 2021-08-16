checkAd

ChristianaCare Chooses Premier Inc. to Advance Supply Chain Innovation and Operational Excellence

ChristianaCare, one of the nation’s most dynamic healthcare providers headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, has selected Premier Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PINC) industry-leading supply chain solutions, to drive technology-enabled operational efficiencies, quality improvement and revenue enhancement opportunities across the system.

As a new member of Premier, ChristianaCare joins a powerful alliance of healthcare providers ─ gaining access to an innovative technology suite, benchmarking analytics and a dedicated team of subject-matter experts proven to safely reduce costs, propel margin improvement and power overall growth. Premier will also work with ChristianaCare to strengthen and accelerate the execution of an evidence-based, technology-enabled, clinically integrated supply chain.

“We are thrilled to welcome ChristianaCare to our growing membership,” said Andy Brailo, Chief Customer Officer at Premier. “From procurement to overall performance improvement, Premier technology provides our members the transparency, operational efficiency and superior savings necessary to thrive today – and to sustain those gains for the long term. We look forward to partnering with ChristianaCare to drive more innovative, effective and affordable systems of care.”

Through this new collaboration, ChristianaCare will have access to Premier’s supply chain services, including its group purchasing organization (GPO), and PINC AI technology platform. By integrating ChristianaCare’s supply spend with clinical utilization trends and outcomes, Premier technology will pinpoint improvement opportunities and automate manual purchasing processes to allow the health system to achieve the largest return on investment while maintaining optimal patient outcomes.

“ChristianaCare is dedicated to serving our neighbors as respectful, expert, caring partners in health by creating effective and affordable systems of care,” said Jennifer Garvin, Vice President of Supply Chain for ChristianaCare. “Partnering with Premier, with its demonstrated and impactful results for health systems, to improve our supply chain fits well with our commitments to using resources wisely and continuously looking for ways to innovate.”

The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed. The collaboration is not expected to materially impact Premier’s fiscal year 2022 financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Premier’s control. More information on potential factors that could affect Premier’s financial results is included from time to time in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic and current filings with the SEC and available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date.

