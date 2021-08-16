Clovis Oncology Announces Renewal of At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to renew its previously established ATM facility under which it may offer and sell, from time to time, additional shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $125,000,000 through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”). The timing and amount of any sales will be determined by a variety of factors considered by Clovis Oncology.

Shares of Clovis Oncology common stock will be offered through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“JPM”) and BofA Securities, Inc. (“BofA Securities”), who are serving as the distribution agents. JPM and BofA Securities may sell the shares of our common stock by any method deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” defined by Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales in ordinary brokers’ transactions, including directly on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or into any other existing trading market for the shares, or to or through a market maker, in block transactions or by any other method permitted by law, including privately negotiated transactions and to JPM and BofA Securities as principals for their own account. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of a sale or at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.