Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE AP) to Present Virtually at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 22:21  |  16   |   |   

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) (the "Corporation") announced today that it would be presenting at the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021.

J. Brett McBrayer, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and update for registered investors and other conference attendees.

The Corporation's presentation will be webcast and is scheduled to be accessible at 8:00 am ET on August 25, 2021, on the IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Investors section of the Corporation's website at http://ampcopgh.com/earnings-webcasts/ following the live event.

Mr. McBrayer and Michael McAuley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will also be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings. If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

Wertpapier


