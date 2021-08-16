checkAd

DGAP-News Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM revenue in H1 2021 almost at prior-year level; strong increase in order intake of +24% compared to the prior-year period

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM revenue in H1 2021 almost at prior-year level; strong increase in order intake of +24% compared to the prior-year period

16.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BCM revenue in H1 2021 almost at prior-year level; strong increase in order intake of +24% compared to the prior-year period

- BCM revenue of €22.5 million in H1 2021 almost matches prior-year level

- EBITDA margin in Q2 2021 increased to around 15%

- Bikeleasing almost doubles revenue and EBITDA in H1 2021; closing of the acquisition planned for H2 2021

Frankfurt am Main, August 16, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, publishes figures for the first half of 2021.

In the first six months of fiscal year 2021, BCM Group generated revenue of €22.5 million, thus almost matching the prior-year level of €23.2 million (-3%). Adjusted EBITDA of €2.6 million corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.4% (H1 2020: €4.7 million or 20.4%). Order intake increased strongly in the first half of 2021, rising by +24% to €26.7 million (H1 2020: €21.6 million). In the second quarter of 2021 especially, BCM benefited from first catch-up effects and saw revenue grow by +10% to €11.6 million as compared to the prior-year quarter Q2 2020. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose significantly to 15.1% in this period, up from 7.4% in the first quarter of the year.

"The positive trend perceived since April has continued. We significantly increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter. However, the latter remains below the prior-year value due to the coronavirus pandemic and extensive due diligence activities in the first half of 2021. Against the backdrop of a significantly improved order situation as well as further catch-up effects, we continue to expect a strong second half of 2021 for the Group, in line with our forecast," says BCM's CEO Marco Brockhaus.

