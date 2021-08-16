checkAd

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Maryland and Expands Real Estate Partnership With Harvest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 22:30  |  71   |   |   

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Hancock, Maryland, and entered into a long-term lease with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF).

The purchase price for the property was approximately $16.6 million (excluding transaction costs). Harvest is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $12.9 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be approximately $29.5 million. Earlier this year, IIP acquired a Florida property and executed a long-term lease with Harvest, which comprises approximately 295,000 square feet and for which IIP expects its total investment to be approximately $41.7 million, assuming full reimbursement for tenant improvements.

Founded in 2011, Harvest is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state operator with licensed operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and Pennsylvania, including 44 retail locations, 11 cultivation and processing locations and over 1,600 employees across its operations. In May 2021, Trulieve Cannabis Corp., another IIP tenant partner in Florida and Massachusetts, announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Harvest, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

“We are excited to further expand our long-term real estate partnership with Harvest in Maryland,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Harvest continues to execute well on its business plan, with a tremendous vertically integrated footprint across some of the strongest regulated cannabis markets in the United States. We look forward to working closely with Harvest as they further build out their production capacity in Maryland to meet the continued strong growth in demand from patients across the state, as well as potential for expansion of the current program to regulated adult-use in the nearer term.”

Seite 1 von 3
Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Maryland and Expands Real Estate Partnership With Harvest Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:53 UhrWenn die Börse um 10 % korrigiert, stehen diese 5 turbostarken Aktien auf meiner Kaufliste
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.08.21Wie viel Dividende ist bei Innovative Industrial Properties maximal möglich?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.08.212.000 Euro in der Tasche? Die 2 besten Wachstumsaktien, die beim Crash ein Kauf sein sollten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21Dividendenwachstumsaktie Innovative Industrial Properties nach starkem Q2: Wachstum geht weiter!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21Top-REIT Innovative Industrial Properties wachstumsstark: Raum für Dividendenwachstum möglich!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.08.21Auf Royal Dutch Shell für Dividendenwachstum setzen? Hier ist meine bessere Alternative!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.08.21Innovative Industrial Properties: Wie viel Dividendenwachstum ist jetzt drin?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.21Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership with 4Front Ventures Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.213 Wachstumsaktien, die in der zweite Jahreshälfte 2021 ein Kauf sein können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare