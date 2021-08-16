Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Maryland and Expands Real Estate Partnership With Harvest

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Hancock, Maryland, and entered into a long-term lease with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF).

The purchase price for the property was approximately $16.6 million (excluding transaction costs). Harvest is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $12.9 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be approximately $29.5 million. Earlier this year, IIP acquired a Florida property and executed a long-term lease with Harvest, which comprises approximately 295,000 square feet and for which IIP expects its total investment to be approximately $41.7 million, assuming full reimbursement for tenant improvements.