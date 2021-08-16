Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Maryland and Expands Real Estate Partnership With Harvest
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Hancock, Maryland, and entered into a long-term lease with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF).
The purchase price for the property was approximately $16.6 million (excluding transaction costs). Harvest is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $12.9 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be approximately $29.5 million. Earlier this year, IIP acquired a Florida property and executed a long-term lease with Harvest, which comprises approximately 295,000 square feet and for which IIP expects its total investment to be approximately $41.7 million, assuming full reimbursement for tenant improvements.
Founded in 2011, Harvest is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state operator with licensed operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and Pennsylvania, including 44 retail locations, 11 cultivation and processing locations and over 1,600 employees across its operations. In May 2021, Trulieve Cannabis Corp., another IIP tenant partner in Florida and Massachusetts, announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Harvest, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.
“We are excited to further expand our long-term real estate partnership with Harvest in Maryland,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Harvest continues to execute well on its business plan, with a tremendous vertically integrated footprint across some of the strongest regulated cannabis markets in the United States. We look forward to working closely with Harvest as they further build out their production capacity in Maryland to meet the continued strong growth in demand from patients across the state, as well as potential for expansion of the current program to regulated adult-use in the nearer term.”
