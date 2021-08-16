checkAd

Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the monthly distribution on the common shares of one of its closed-end funds.

With respect to the Fund, the distribution will be paid on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 1, 2021. The distribution per share for the Fund is as follows:

Fund

 

Distribution Per Share

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD)

 

$0.040

 

 

 

IGD intends to make regular monthly distributions based on the past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of a Fund’s distribution may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of the Fund’s distributions may vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity securities in the portfolio. The Fund’s distributions will normally reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

The portion of the Fund's monthly distribution is estimated to come from the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated as a combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a return of capital. The tax character of the Fund's option strategy is largely determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in the underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.

