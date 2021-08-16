checkAd

Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem Announces Record Sales and Gross Margin for the Third Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 22:30  |  48   |   |   

Gross Sales Increase of 104% to US$12.4 Million Year-over-Year

Net Sales Increase of 103% to US$10.6 Million Year-over-Year

Gross Margin Improved 7.6% Year-over-Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today reported results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Stem reported third quarter record gross sales of US$12.4 million and net sales of US$10.6 million, a 104% increase and 103% increase, respectively, over the prior year’s US$6.1 million gross sales and US$5.2 million net sales. Gross margin improved 7.6% to 41.8%, reflecting improvements in productivity, mix, and synergies from the Company’s acquisition of Driven Deliveries, Inc.

“I am proud of our results, and of our team which is executing our robust four-point plan for growth,” stated Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer. “We are building our footprint with a strong ongoing focus on cost reductions, operational excellence, and customer acquisition and retention to drive topline sales and margin improvement as we did this quarter,” he continued. “Most importantly, we are uniquely connecting our brands, products and delivery services with the cannabis community from Farm to Home for long-term stability. We expect to achieve longer-term benefits that will build value for our shareholders as we invest in organic and acquisitive growth,” Berk concluded.

Stem is also reporting a 19% increase in total dispensary sales, a significant outperform to market particularly in Oregon which grew at 7% in the same period. This reflects continuous improvement initiatives and emphasis on customer service. This effort dovetailed with the launch of the company’s Budee delivery platform in Oregon which occurred on August 9, 2021. A customized app was built from front-to-back for this official launch, and Budee is now anchored by Stem’s TJ’s on Powell dispensary servicing the Greater Metro Portland area. The Company expects that Budee will expand to cover the majority of Oregon beginning with the Eugene metro in October 2021. In addition, Budee continues to increase its penetration of the California delivery market where it originated. It now covers 92% of that state’s population particularly in areas where there is high demand and a low density of dispensaries.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem Announces Record Sales and Gross Margin for the Third Quarter Gross Sales Increase of 104% to US$12.4 Million Year-over-Year Net Sales Increase of 103% to US$10.6 Million Year-over-Year Gross Margin Improved 7.6% Year-over-Year BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stem Holdings, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board