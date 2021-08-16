checkAd

Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions Provider BIO-key Reports Increased Revenue and Reduced Net Loss on Growth in Cloud ID-as-a-Service (IDaaS); Investor Call Tomorrow at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric and multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions for strong, convenient user authentication and large-scale identity applications, today reported results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 (Q2’21). BIO-key will host a conference call tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below) to review its results and outlook.

Highlights:

Q2 Customer Wins

Q2 Channel Alliance Partner Program Expansion

Product Innovation

BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “Our pace of growth in the first half of 2021 reflects the progress we made in strengthening our team, our product offerings and our financial position since 2020. We have seen increased demand for our PortalGuard IDaaS cloud offering along with progress building out our Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program which added more than 40 new partners in the first half of 2021, bringing us to over 100. The program extends our global reach to new customers in new and existing verticals and geographies in a cost-effective manner.

“We are seeing growing demand for our PortalGuard cloud-hosted IDaaS solution launched in Q4’20, with particular strength in higher education and key enterprise verticals. PortalGuard IDaaS is an ideal solution to address the significant IT security challenges posed by working and studying from home or outside an enterprise firewall. BIO-key fills this need with our attractively priced, asset-light cloud solutions that support most multifactor authentication options along with our industry leading biometric capabilities. Approximately 10% of our 200 active PortalGuard customers have migrated to our cloud solution, and we expect continued customer migrations over the balance of 2021 and next year. Importantly, this trend will build our base of recurring software subscription revenue and related revenue visibility.

“We also continue to invest in innovation and new product development. Earlier this year, we launched our new IOS and Android mobile app, BIO-key MobileAuth with PalmPositive, a touchless palm-scanning technology. MobileAuth is the latest addition to over sixteen authentication factors available for BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, and we plan to add other biometric modalities, such as facial authentication and voice recognition, to expand MobileAuth capabilities. MobileAuth won the 2021 Technology Innovation Award for Biometrics, from Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm.

“PortalGuard’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, itself, won the “Identity Management Solution of the Year” Breakthrough Award issued by RemoteTech, a leading independent market intelligence organization focused on standout technology companies, products, and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe. In Q2, we introduced our SSO Concierge product which eliminates passwords for thick client applications, or applications that run from the client side, making security dependent on the local server. We were also recently awarded our 18th patent, for continuous biometric authentication, which uses continuous biometric readings, to provide a persistent, dynamic authentication solution, similar to behavioral recognition, but with more precision.

“With respect to our large-scale ID projects in Africa, following the initial hardware shipments in Q1, like much of the world we have experienced recent delays due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate a reacceleration of activity in the second half of 2021 as business conditions normalize. We continue to work toward developing additional opportunities across the Region, both through our BIO-key subsidiary in Africa and our CAP program.

Outlook

“With top line revenues growing 223% in Q2’21 and 247% in the first six months of 2021, we remain on track to achieve our full year revenue guidance of $8M to $12M, as the midpoint of this range would represent growth of approximately 250% over FY 2020. Within this guidance range, we believe BIO-key can potentially achieve profitability, however these revenue and profitability goals are dependent on the timing of significant customer order activity, as well as the mix of hardware and software revenues. Given our strong balance sheet, growing portfolio of solutions, and increasing demand for our IDaaS Cloud solutions, we are very optimistic about our prospects for the balance of 2021 and next year.”

Financial Results

Q2’21 revenue increased $685k, or 223%, to $992k from $307k in Q2’20. The increase is attributable to a $639k increase in license fee revenue to $662k in Q2’21 from $24k in Q2’20. License revenue includes revenue from the PortalGuard acquisition that closed on June 30, 2020 and was not included in Q2’20 results, which were also negatively impacted by COVID-19 disruptions. For the first six months of 2021, revenue increased 247% to $2.9M from $830k in the first six months of 2020.

Q2’21 gross profit increased to $753k from $159k in Q2’20 reflecting revenue growth, particularly from high margin license revenue. Gross margin increased to 76% in Q2’21 as compared to 52% in Q2’20, with license fees comprising a much larger proportion of revenue in the current year period. For the first six months of 2021, gross profit grew 237% to $1.9M from $557k, due primarily to revenue growth.

Operating expenses increased 22% to $1.9M in Q2’21 from $1.5M in Q2’20, a pace that was significantly less than the increase in revenue growth. The increase in operating expenses was attributable primarily to higher R&D and engineering costs, as well as higher SG&A costs, reflecting continued investments in new product development and the inclusion of the PortalGuard operations in BIO-key’s financial results. For the same reasons, operating expenses rose 18% to $3.8M in the first six months of 2021 from $3.2M in the first six months of 2020.

Due to revenue growth and gross margin expansion, BIO-key reported a reduced net loss available to common stockholders of $1.2M, or ($0.15) per share, in Q2’21, compared to a net loss of $1.6M, or ($0.60) per share, in Q2’20. Weighted average basic shares outstanding were approximately 7.8M in Q2’21, as compared to 2.6M in Q2’20, reflecting the Company’s successful fund raising in July 2020. In the first six months of 2021, BIO-key’s net loss to stockholders improved 60% to $2.0M from $5.1M during the first six months of 2021. Weighted average basic shares outstanding were approximately 7.8M in the first six months of 2021, compared to 2.3M in the first six months of 2020.

Financial Strength
BIO-key ended Q2’21 with current assets of $17.3M, including $11.5M of cash and cash equivalents, and no debt outstanding. This compares to current assets of $2.3M and $2.7M of notes payable outstanding at the end of Q2’20.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10159496

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.  

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact Investor Contact
Erin Knapp William Jones, David Collins
Matter Communications Catalyst IR
BIO-key@matternow.com  BKYI@catalyst-ir.com 
914-260-3158  212-924-9800
   
   


BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 11,479,691     $ 16,993,096  
Accounts receivable, net     1,347,677       548,049  
Due from factor     49,500       60,453  
Note receivable     -       295,000  
Inventory     2,290,628       330,947  
Prepaid expenses and other     1,612,099       201,507  
Investment – debt security     512,821       512,821  
Total current assets     17,292,416       18,941,873  
Resalable software license rights     53,873       58,882  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net     60,259       81,793  
Capitalized contract costs, net     192,509       165,315  
Deposits and other assets     8,712       8,712  
Note receivable     295,000       -  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     372,303       487,325  
Intangible assets, net     1,406,112       1,514,146  
Goodwill     1,262,526       1,262,526  
Total non-current assets     3,651,294       3,578,699  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 20,943,710     $ 22,520,572  
                 
LIABILITIES                
Accounts payable   $ 864,847     $ 244,158  
Accrued liabilities     575,214       508,487  
Note payable – PistolStar acquisition, net of debt discount     -       232,000  
Deferred revenue, current portion     549,792       657,349  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     221,399       234,309  
Total current liabilities     2,211,252       1,876,303  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     71,037       44,987  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     162,373       264,163  
Total non-current liabilities     233,410       309,150  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     2,444,662       2,185,453  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
STOCKHOLDERSEQUITY                
                 
Common stock — authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 7,819,661 and 7,814,572 of $.0001 par value at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     782       782  
Additional paid-in capital     120,021,069       119,844,026  
Accumulated deficit     (101,522,803 )     (99,509,689 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERSEQUITY     18,499,048       20,335,119  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSEQUITY   $ 20,943,710     $ 22,520,572  

All BIO-key securities issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which was effective November 20, 2020.


 BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended
June 30, 		    Six months ended
June 30, 		 
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenues                                
Services   $ 286,641     $ 229,503     $ 666,663     $ 437,026  
License fees     662,193       23,542       1,141,151       258,887  
Hardware     43,256       54,097       1,072,914       133,714  
Total revenues     992,090       307,142       2,880,728       829,627  
Costs and other expenses                                
Cost of services     158,440       92,672       334,384       163,117  
Cost of license fees     48,373       8,255       87,342       18,711  
Cost of hardware     32,756       47,527       584,478       90,889  
Total costs and other expenses     239,569       148,454       1,006,204       272,717  
Gross profit     752,521       158,688       1,874,524       556,910  
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Selling, general and administrative     1,374,084       1,211,928       2,890,482       2,593,327  
Research, development and engineering     490,952       318,573       932,603       655,462  
Total Operating Expenses     1,865,036       1,530,501       3,823,085       3,248,789  
Operating loss     (1,112,515 )     (1,371,813 )     (1,948,561 )     (2,691,879 )
Other income (expense)                                
Interest income     832       25,801       3,447       25,802  
Government grant – Paycheck Protection Program     -       340,819       -       340,819  
Loss on foreign currency transactions     (50,000 )     -       (50,000 )     -  
Interest expense     -       (567,516 )     (18,000 )     (2,118,657 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     -       -       -       (499,076 )
Total other income (expense), net     (49,168 )     (200,896 )     (64,553 )     (2,251,112 )
Net loss     (1,161,683 )     (1,572,709 )     (2,013,114 )     (4,942,991 )
Deemed dividends related to down-round features     -       -       -       (112,686 )
Net loss available to common stockholders   $ (1,161,683 )   $ (1,572,709 )   $ (2,013,114 )   $ (5,055,677 )
                                 
Basic and diluted loss per common share   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.60 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (2.24 )
                                 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                                
Basic and diluted     7,776,190       2,608,108       7,774,946       2,253,867  

All BIO-key securities issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which was effective November 20, 2020.

 





