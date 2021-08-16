nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



Event: nCino’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.