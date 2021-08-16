checkAd

EVmo to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call on August 17

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Event: EVmo Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-0784 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8560 (International)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146338

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 31, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13722535.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare and "last mile" delivery drivers in need of suitable vehicles and the companies in the rideshare, delivery and logistics businesses that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. EVmo, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers and delivery companies in this ever-expanding gig economy. The company uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs.

The company provides an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned and maintained passenger and cargo delivery fleet and third party fleets. We also provide fleet management services with our industry leading technology platform to fleet providers. EVmo provides cargo storage vans to the last-mile delivery and logistics industry.

The company provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.evmo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," " intend," "plan," "believe," "potential, " "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com

Company Contact
Email: investors@evmo.com

For more investor information go to

www.Evmo.com
EVmo, Inc.

Source: EVmo, Inc.





Disclaimer

