checkAd

Globus Medical Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for Excelsius3D

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 22:30  |  53   |   |   

Excelsius3D – Intelligent 3-in-1 Intraoperative Imaging System

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that Excelsius3D, an intelligent intraoperative 3-in-1 imaging system, has been granted 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Excelsius3D is a 3-in-1 imaging platform that consolidates 360o cone-beam CT, fluoroscopy, and high-resolution digital radiography into one unified solution, eliminating the need for multiple imaging systems during one procedure. Precise motion, omnidirectional wheels, and intelligent maneuverability offer unmatched imaging capability. The compact footprint and elimination of a separate viewing station amplify the system’s agility and efficiency. Excelsius3D functions as an elite, standalone imaging unit, or as an elegant extension to the Excelsius ecosystem.

“Excelsius3D underwent rigorous performance testing of various capabilities to support this 510(k) clearance, as it is our first imaging system 510(k) to be filed with the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health,” commented Kelly Baker, PhD, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Clinical Affairs. “We are excited to expand into a new product space with the FDA and help bring this truly innovative system to market.”

With 510(k) FDA clearance in hand, Globus Medical is ramping up production and preparing for commercial release in the fourth quarter.

Indications for Use
Excelsius3D is a mobile X-ray system designed for 2D fluoroscopy, 2D digital radiography, and 3D imaging of adult and pediatric patients. The system is indicated for use where a physician benefits from 2D and 3D information on anatomic structures and high contrast objects with high x-ray attenuation such as bony anatomy and metallic objects. Excelsius3D images are compatible with image guided systems such as ExcelsiusGPS.

About Globus Medical, Inc. 
Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globus Medical Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for Excelsius3D Excelsius3D – Intelligent 3-in-1 Intraoperative Imaging SystemAUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that Excelsius3D, an intelligent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board