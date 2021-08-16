Reunion Gold announces stock options grant

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to a total of 7,625,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 were granted to certain officers, directors, employees and key consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years expiring August 16, 2026 and are vesting in three tranches over a period of two years.



