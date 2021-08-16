Reunion Gold announces stock options grant

checkAd

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to a total of 7,625,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 were granted to certain officers, directors, employees and key consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years expiring August 16, 2026 and are vesting in three tranches over a period of two years.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana, all located in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Carlos Bertoni, Interim CEO
Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email: info@reuniongold.com





