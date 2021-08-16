checkAd

View, Inc. Postpones Release of Q2 2021 Financial Results; Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue of $15.1M

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 22:30  |  41   |   |   

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW, “View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that it will postpone the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Audit Committee Investigation
The Audit Committee of View’s Board of Directors recently began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual. The Audit Committee has retained independent legal and accounting advisers to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the Audit Committee is working diligently with its counsel and advisors to complete the investigation as soon as possible. View cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the company’s financial results or the company’s assessment of its internal control over financial reporting for prior periods. As a result, the company has not finalized its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The company expects that it will finalize its financial statements and file the related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the investigation.

Business Update

  • Preliminary revenues of $15.1 million in Q2 2021, representing 127% year-over-year growth and 28% sequential growth driven by increased customer activity, higher base product sales and increased traction with new products.
  • Recent customer wins include 80 Bond Street, The Current River North, 100 Pearl Street, 111 Wall Street and 825 3rd Avenue.
  • Acquisition of IoTium, the leading provider of secure, cloud-managed, software defined IoT networks to enhance the digital transformation of buildings.
  • Strong cash position of $451.4 million as of June 30, 2021.

Preliminary Results for Second Quarter 2021
Preliminary second quarter revenues of $15.1 million represented a record quarter for View with 127% growth from the prior year and 28% growth from the first quarter of 2021, driven by continued adoption of base and new products.

Following the release of several new products earlier in the year, including View’s enterprise grade digital network, environmental sensor modules and transparent ultra-high-definition displays, View recently announced the acquisition of IoTium to elevate View’s smart building technologies with best-in-class security and cloud-to-edge functionality. As the leader in Smart Windows, View will continue to look for opportunities to accelerate digital transformations of buildings through acquisitions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

View, Inc. Postpones Release of Q2 2021 Financial Results; Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue of $15.1M MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW, “View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that it will postpone the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Audit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board