View, Inc. Postpones Release of Q2 2021 Financial Results; Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue of $15.1M

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW, “View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that it will postpone the release of its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.



Audit Committee Investigation

The Audit Committee of View’s Board of Directors recently began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual. The Audit Committee has retained independent legal and accounting advisers to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the Audit Committee is working diligently with its counsel and advisors to complete the investigation as soon as possible. View cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the company’s financial results or the company’s assessment of its internal control over financial reporting for prior periods. As a result, the company has not finalized its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The company expects that it will finalize its financial statements and file the related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the investigation.

Business Update

Preliminary revenues of $15.1 million in Q2 2021, representing 127% year-over-year growth and 28% sequential growth driven by increased customer activity, higher base product sales and increased traction with new products.

Recent customer wins include 80 Bond Street, The Current River North, 100 Pearl Street, 111 Wall Street and 825 3 rd Avenue.

Avenue. Acquisition of IoTium, the leading provider of secure, cloud-managed, software defined IoT networks to enhance the digital transformation of buildings.

Strong cash position of $451.4 million as of June 30, 2021.

Preliminary Results for Second Quarter 2021

Preliminary second quarter revenues of $15.1 million represented a record quarter for View with 127% growth from the prior year and 28% growth from the first quarter of 2021, driven by continued adoption of base and new products.

Following the release of several new products earlier in the year, including View’s enterprise grade digital network, environmental sensor modules and transparent ultra-high-definition displays, View recently announced the acquisition of IoTium to elevate View’s smart building technologies with best-in-class security and cloud-to-edge functionality. As the leader in Smart Windows, View will continue to look for opportunities to accelerate digital transformations of buildings through acquisitions.