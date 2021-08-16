checkAd

Chartwell Announces a Public Offering of $175 Million of Trust Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 22:37  |  52   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) ("Chartwell" or the “Trust”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets (collectively the “Underwriters”) to issue to the public, on a bought deal basis, 13,470,000 of trust units (“Trust Units”), representing approximately $175 million of gross proceeds, at a price of $13.00 per Trust Unit (the “Offering”). BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets will act as joint bookrunners for this Offering. Chartwell has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Trust Units offered in the Offering on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

Chartwell intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness and fund development and capital expenditures, with the remainder to fund future acquisitions, developments and for general trust purposes. Pro forma the Offering and the intended use of proceeds, Chartwell's ratio of consolidated indebtedness to aggregated adjusted assets as at June 30, 2021 is expected to be reduced by ~340 bps to approximately 49.4%.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have been focused on the health and safety of our residents, their families and our staff and we continue to be vigilant in our infection prevention and control protocols today. With the high vaccination rates of our residents and staff, as well as in the society overall, we are seeing easing of the pandemic related restrictions. As a result our web site traffic, initial contacts, personalized visits and move-ins have been gradually increasing, pointing to the beginning of occupancy recovery in the coming months,” said Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe it is prudent at this time to raise additional equity capital to pay down debt and provide flexibility to invest in value creating initiatives within our property portfolio, development of new residences, and potentially, future acquisitions.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chartwell Announces a Public Offering of $175 Million of Trust Units Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) ("Chartwell" or the “Trust”) announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board