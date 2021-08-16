Chartwell Announces a Public Offering of $175 Million of Trust Units

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) ("Chartwell" or the “Trust”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets (collectively the “Underwriters”) to issue to the public, on a bought deal basis, 13,470,000 of trust units (“Trust Units”), representing approximately $175 million of gross proceeds, at a price of $13.00 per Trust Unit (the “Offering”). BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets will act as joint bookrunners for this Offering. Chartwell has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Trust Units offered in the Offering on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

Chartwell intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness and fund development and capital expenditures, with the remainder to fund future acquisitions, developments and for general trust purposes. Pro forma the Offering and the intended use of proceeds, Chartwell's ratio of consolidated indebtedness to aggregated adjusted assets as at June 30, 2021 is expected to be reduced by ~340 bps to approximately 49.4%.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have been focused on the health and safety of our residents, their families and our staff and we continue to be vigilant in our infection prevention and control protocols today. With the high vaccination rates of our residents and staff, as well as in the society overall, we are seeing easing of the pandemic related restrictions. As a result our web site traffic, initial contacts, personalized visits and move-ins have been gradually increasing, pointing to the beginning of occupancy recovery in the coming months,” said Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe it is prudent at this time to raise additional equity capital to pay down debt and provide flexibility to invest in value creating initiatives within our property portfolio, development of new residences, and potentially, future acquisitions.”