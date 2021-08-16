Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) (“Opendoor”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Opendoor also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date when the notes are first issued, up to an additional $112,500,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Opendoor, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Opendoor will settle conversions by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted based on the applicable conversion rate(s). The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at Opendoor’s option at any time, and from time to time, on a redemption date on or after August 20, 2024 and before the 36th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Opendoor’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time and certain liquidity conditions have been satisfied. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.