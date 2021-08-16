AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “AFTR” and “AFTR WS,” respectively.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (“AfterNext” or “the Company”), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 25,000,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit generating total gross proceeds of $250,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “AFTR.U” on August 12, 2021.

AfterNext is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

AfterNext is led by industry veterans Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca. The Company’s operator-led team is specialized and purpose-built, with a proven track record of creating value across the technology and healthcare industries. The Company intends to focus on the industries that align with the background of its founders and board, with a particular emphasis placed on the HealthTech sector. AfterNext will look to partner with companies that are tackling the healthcare problems of tomorrow, specifically through the deployment of technology and innovation, in a way that can drive durable, generational and patient-centric change. AfterNext was formed in partnership with alternative asset firm TPG, one of the most experienced and active investors in healthcare and technology.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and BofA Securities are serving as joint book-running managers in connection with this offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the pricing of the offering to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.