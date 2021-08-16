Reservoir Media, Inc. Files Form 8-K With First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

First quarter fiscal 2022 financial results highlighted by 23% increase in revenue and strong execution against strategic growth priorities

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today has filed an amendment no. 2 to the Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Form 8-K”), which includes financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “first quarter 2022”). The Form 8-K can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov, which are also included in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

