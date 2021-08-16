VERB Continues SaaS Recurring Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year and Quarter-Over-Quarter in Q2 2021 Filing

SaaS recurring revenue grew 26% year over year and 10% sequentially

3 New ‘Hyper Growth’ Products released in Q2 including: verbMAIL video email solution for Microsoft Outlook – Gmail version coming powerful Attribution feature added to verbLIVE creating an affiliate marketing component, increasing total addressable market exponentially PULSE, an AI/BI-based feature set that tracks prospect interactions then educates salespeople while it automates the selling process

VERB Marketplace [codename], an online destination for livestream shopping, is in active beta testing with multiple retailers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ending June 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

“It’s been a very exciting time for us at VERB. Since we last reported in May, we have made several milestone announcements that highlight our solid progress in delivering best-in-class sales-driving technology and applications,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “We released verbMAIL for the Microsoft Outlook platform, a revolutionary video email solution that makes our proprietary interactive video technology available to over one billion Outlook users, turning a favorite contact management tool into a favorite sales tool. We announced a major partnership with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, for the deployment of our verbLIVE livestream ecommerce application to over 100,000 distributors globally, and launched it with our Attribution feature throughout Asia, Europe and North America in July. We also announced a similar partnership this quarter with NewAge, Inc., a direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales company, to add up to 600,000 distributors on our platform in 75 countries.

“And we introduced PULSE, our newest sales enablement platform feature. It’s like a sales coach in your pocket tracking your interactions with your prospects and telling you what to do next to close that sale.

“For the second quarter, our SaaS recurring revenue grew 26% year over year and 10% from the previous quarter. Our results do not include contributions from any of the recently announced products and partnerships, but we expect these to produce a positive revenue impact in the coming quarters.