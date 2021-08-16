Profire Energy to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25th

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced Ryan Oviatt. Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, & Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25, 2021. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CT that same day and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the main conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.



The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.