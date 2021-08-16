Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue of $31.9 million for second quarter 2021, an increase of 18% compared to first quarter 2021.

Consolidated gross margin of $4.4 million for second quarter 2021, an increase of 52% compared to first quarter 2021.

Net loss attributable to common unitholders of $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) of ($1.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Common unit and preferred unit distributions remain suspended as Cypress focuses on reducing debt.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per unit amounts) Net (loss) income $ (2,027) $ 381 Net loss attributable to common unitholders $ (2,899) $ (1,349) Net loss per limited partner unit – basic and diluted $ (0.23) $ (0.11) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 497 $ 3,121 Distributable cash flow (1) $ (1,446) $ 255 (1) This press release includes the following financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. Each such non-GAAP financial measure is defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information”, and each is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in schedules at the end of this press release.

CEO'S PERSPECTIVE

“Our Q2 revenue and gross margin results are meaningfully better than Q1, but our EBITDA and DCF results are still weak and disappointing. I continue to be pleased with and proud of our employees who have worked hard in a challenging COVID-19 environment that has made sales and live in-person interaction with customers difficult. We have made solid progress this year on business development courting new customers via video conference and believe the results of those efforts will be seen in future periods. The sales process typically takes many months, given how customers run tenders, select, and onboard new vendors,” said Peter C. Boylan III, Chairman, President, and CEO.

“Our Inspection Services segment has seen slow but steady improvement across all four service lines, and we are awaiting customer feedback on some significant outstanding bids. We remain focused on working capital and margins with customers. Volumes improved in our Environmental Services segment as activity and drilling rigs increased in North Dakota.”

“We remain focused on long-term diversification efforts to offer our inspection services to other industries, including municipal infrastructure, water, sewer, electrical transmission, bridge infrastructure, and renewables (such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric). During the quarter, we submitted several additional bids and are awaiting the outcome. Year to date, approximately 50% of our inspection work is for regulated public utility companies that are not exposed to commodity price risk.”

“Our leverage remains elevated given the decline in our trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Despite reducing our outstanding indebtedness under our credit facility by 11% or $6.7 million from December 31, 2020, we still have too much debt for our current earnings. The lenders under our credit facility have agreed to amend the facility to remove the financial covenant ratios for the remaining term of the facility, which matures in May 2022. We appreciate that the lenders have remained supportive as we navigate the current challenging market conditions.”

SEGMENT UPDATE

Inspection Services

During the second quarter Cypress had an average headcount of 473 inspectors working throughout the United States. Although several large projects that had been previously awarded were cancelled in 2020 with the economic downturn, Cypress continues to bid and win new work. Headcount in 2021 has remained low, as customers continue to evaluate their spending plans. Cypress has remained focused on its margins with each customer. The monthly average inspector headcount reached a low of approximately 440 in January 2021 and increased to approximately 480 in June 2021.

A significant majority of the Inspection Services segment’s revenues during 2021 have been generated from maintenance projects and from services to public utility customers, rather than from new construction projects tied to commodity prices.

Cypress continues to aggressively pursue organic business development (despite the work-from-home environment that has precluded in-person meetings with customers) and has successfully been awarded some new customer contracts and has renewed existing contracts. Some prospective customers are now allowing some limited in-person meetings.

Legal expenses in the quarter remain elevated and were $0.7 million due primarily to costs associated with Fair Labor Standards Act employment litigation and certain other employment-related lawsuits and claims.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

Activity slowed toward the end of 2020 and was slow at the start of 2021, as many projects that began prior to the pandemic were completed earlier in 2020. The PPS segment implemented substantial salary reductions, furloughs, and reductions-in-force in the first quarter 2021. Q1 Revenues were very weak but increased to $1.4 million in Q2.

The majority of the PPS segment’s revenues during second quarter 2021 were generated from maintenance projects, rather than new construction projects.

Water & Environmental Services (“Environmental Services”)

Cypress’s water treatment facilities generally receive more water when its customers’ oil production increases from the completion of new oil wells in North Dakota. Eighteen drilling rigs are currently operating in North Dakota, an increase of approximately 64% compared to only eleven at the end of 2020. This compares to 53 rigs in February 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The volume of water processed reached a low of 0.4 million barrels in February 2021 and increased to 0.5 million barrels in June 2021.

Several North Dakota customers have recently divested their assets to new buyers that may have a stronger interest in expanding their production.

COMMON UNIT & PREFERRED UNIT DISTRIBUTIONS

In July 2020, Cypress announced that it had suspended common unit distributions. Cypress’s credit facility, as amended in 2021, contains significant restrictions on the payment of distributions. As a result, Cypress does not expect to pay significant distributions in the near term; instead, Cypress expects to continue to use available cash to pay down debt and for working capital needs. The preferred units accrue preferred distributions at an annual rate of 9.5%. Any such arrearage must be settled before we can resume distributions on our common units.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Inspection Services

The Inspection Services segment’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were:

Revenue - $29.4 million and $43.3 million, respectively, a decrease of 32%.

Gross Margin - $3.4 million and $4.4 million, respectively, a decrease of 24%.

Pipeline & Process Services (“PPS”)

The PPS segment’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were:

Revenue - $1.4 million and $7.2 million, respectively, a decrease of 81%.

Gross Margin - $0.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively, a decrease of 85%.

Water & Environmental Services (“Environmental Services”)

The Environmental Services segment’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were:

Revenue - $1.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively, a decrease of 11%.

Gross Margin - $0.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively, a decrease of 14%.

CAPITALIZATION, LIQUIDITY, AND FINANCING

Cypress had outstanding borrowings of $55.3 million on its credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 million at June 30, 2021. The credit facility was amended in August 2021 to remove the financial ratio covenants. As part of that amendment, the total capacity of the facility was reduced from $75 million to $70 million. As part of its efforts to reduce outstanding debt and working capital requirements, Cypress will consider all options, including asset sales and discontinuing unprofitable service lines and/or segments.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

During the quarter, Cypress had $0.1 million in capital expenditures, which are reflective of an attractive business model that requires minimal capital expenditures.

QUARTERLY REPORT

Cypress filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Cypress will also post a copy of the Form 10-Q on its website at www.cypressenvironmental.biz.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release and the accompanying financial schedules include the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners, and distributable cash flow. The accompanying schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Cypress's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to its financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including revenues, net income or loss attributable to limited partners, net cash provided by or used in operating activities, or any other measure of liquidity or financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, liquidity, or ability to service debt obligations and make cash distributions to unitholders. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Cypress may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other entities because other entities may not calculate their measures in the same manner.

Cypress defines adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss exclusive of (i) interest expense, (ii) depreciation, amortization, and accretion expense, (iii) income tax expense or benefit, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) and certain other unusual or nonrecurring items. Cypress defines adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners as adjusted EBITDA exclusive of amounts attributable to the general partner and to noncontrolling interests. Cypress defines distributable cash flow as adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners less cash interest paid, cash income taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures, and cash distributions paid or accrued on preferred equity. Management believes these measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used as supplemental liquidity and performance measures by Cypress's management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, banks, and others to assess:

financial performance of Cypress without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of assets;

Cypress's operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies, without regard to financing methods or capital structure; and

the ability of Cypress's businesses to generate sufficient cash to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness, and make cash distributions to its unitholders.

ABOUT CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides essential environmental services to the energy and utility industries, including pipeline & infrastructure inspection, nondestructive examination testing, various integrity services, and pipeline & process services throughout the United States. Cypress also provides environmental services to upstream and midstream energy companies and their vendors in North Dakota, including water treatment, hydrocarbon recovery, and disposal into EPA Class II injection wells to protect our groundwater. Cypress works closely with its customers to help them protect people, property, and the environment, and to assist their compliance with increasingly complex and strict rules and regulations. Cypress is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,570 $ 17,893 Trade accounts receivable, net 21,419 18,420 Prepaid expenses and other 2,084 2,033 Total current assets 28,073 38,346 Property and equipment: Property and equipment, at cost 26,912 26,929 Less: Accumulated depreciation 17,713 16,470 Total property and equipment, net 9,199 10,459 Intangible assets, net 16,051 17,386 Goodwill 50,428 50,389 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 467 607 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,733 1,987 Debt issuance costs, net 848 242 Other assets 671 570 Total assets $ 107,470 $ 119,986 LIABILITIES AND OWNERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,270 $ 2,070 Accounts payable - affiliates 29 58 Accrued payroll and other 7,675 4,876 Income taxes payable 32 328 Finance lease obligations 239 250 Operating lease obligations 415 439 Current portion of long-term debt 55,329 - Total current liabilities 64,989 8,021 Long-term debt - 62,029 Finance lease obligations 187 300 Operating lease obligations 1,306 1,549 Other noncurrent liabilities 380 182 Total liabilities 66,862 72,081 Owners' equity: Partners’ capital: Common units (12,339 and 12,213 units outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 20,875 27,507 Preferred units (5,769 units outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 46,357 44,291 General partner (25,876 ) (25,876 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,766 ) (2,655 ) Total partners' capital 38,590 43,267 Noncontrolling interests 2,018 4,638 Total owners' equity 40,608 47,905 Total liabilities and owners' equity $ 107,470 $ 119,986

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 31,856 $ 51,688 $ 58,802 $ 120,171 Costs of services 27,453 44,307 51,503 104,835 Gross margin 4,403 7,381 7,299 15,336 Operating costs and expense: General and administrative 4,478 4,926 8,804 10,866 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,236 1,211 2,475 2,419 Gain on asset disposals, net (1 ) (11 ) (38 ) (23 ) Operating income (1,310 ) 1,255 (3,942 ) 2,074 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (888 ) (1,152 ) (1,690 ) (2,276 ) Foreign currency gains (losses) 76 184 145 (273 ) Other, net 121 165 237 270 Net (loss) income before income tax expense (2,001 ) 452 (5,250 ) (205 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 26 71 (76 ) 291 Net (loss) income (2,027 ) 381 (5,174 ) (496 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (161 ) 697 (655 ) 609 Net loss attributable to partners / controlling interests (1,866 ) (316 ) (4,519 ) (1,105 ) Net income attributable to preferred unitholder 1,033 1,033 2,066 2,066 Net loss attributable to common unitholders $ (2,899 ) $ (1,349 ) $ (6,585 ) $ (3,171 ) Net loss per common limited partner unit: Basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common units outstanding: Basic and diluted 12,339 12,209 12,291 12,153

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (2,027 ) $ 381 $ (5,174 ) $ (496 ) Add: Interest expense 888 1,152 1,690 2,276 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,410 1,447 2,853 2,927 Income tax expense (benefit) 26 71 (76 ) 291 Equity-based compensation expense 276 254 529 518 Foreign currency losses - - - 273 Less: Foreign currency gains 76 184 145 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 497 $ 3,121 $ (323 ) $ 5,789 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (43 ) 844 (418 ) 906 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners / controlling interests $ 540 $ 2,277 $ 95 $ 4,883 Less: Preferred unit distributions paid or accrued 1,033 1,033 2,066 2,066 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, and maintenance capital expenditures 953 989 2,594 2,194 Distributable cash flow $ (1,446 ) $ 255 $ (4,565 ) $ 623

Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Limited Partners to Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Limited Partners and Distributable Cash Flow Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net loss attributable to limited partners $ (1,866 ) $ (316 ) $ (4,519 ) $ (1,105 ) Add: Interest expense attributable to limited partners 886 1,152 1,685 2,276 Depreciation, amortization and accretion attributable to limited partners 1,294 1,318 2,621 2,653 Income tax expense (benefit) attributable to limited partners 26 53 (76 ) 268 Equity based compensation expense attributable to limited partners 276 254 529 518 Foreign currency losses attributable to limited partners - - - 273 Less: Foreign currency gains attributable to limited partners 76 184 145 - Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners 540 2,277 95 4,883 Less: Preferred unit distributions paid or accrued 1,033 1,033 2,066 2,066 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to limited partners 953 989 2,594 2,194 Distributable cash flow $ (1,446 ) $ 255 $ (4,565 ) $ 623 Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow Six Months ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,820 ) $ 15,432 Changes in trade accounts receivable, net 2,999 (17,516 ) Changes in prepaid expenses and other (226 ) 734 Changes in accounts payable and accounts payable - affiliates 845 115 Changes in accrued liabilities and other (2,647 ) 5,037 Change in income taxes payable 296 (292 ) Interest expense (excluding non-cash interest) 1,278 1,987 Income tax (benefit) expense (excluding deferred tax benefit) (76 ) 291 Other 28 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (323 ) $ 5,789 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (418 ) 906 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to limited partners / controlling interests $ 95 $ 4,883 Less: Preferred unit distributions paid or accrued 2,066 2,066 Cash interest paid, cash taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures 2,594 2,194 Distributable cash flow $ (4,565 ) $ 623

Operating Data Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Inspection Services segment: Average number of inspectors 473 700 460 858 Average revenue per inspector per week $ 4,774 $ 4,754 $ 4,608 $ 4,830 Inspection Services gross margins 11.5 % 10.2 % 10.9 % 10.1 % Pipeline & Process Services segment: Average number of field personnel 13 27 18 27 Average revenue per field personnel per week $ 8,083 $ 20,379 $ 3,627 $ 14,431 Pipeline & Process Services gross margins 23.1 % 29.5 % (10.8 )% 26.5 % Environmental Services segment: Total barrels of saltwater processed (000’s) 1,426 1,769 2,819 4,091 Average revenue per barrel $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.72 Environmental Services gross margins 63.6 % 66.3 % 64.7 % 63.5 % Cypress consolidated: Capital expenditures (000’s) $ 137 $ 357 $ 241 $ 1,497 Common unit distributions (000’s) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,564 Preferred unit distributions paid (000’s) $ - $ 1,033 $ - $ 2,066 Preferred unit distributions accrued (000’s) $ 1,033 $ - $ 2,066 $ -

