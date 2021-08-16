checkAd

Social Life Launches New Division for Decentralized Social Network Project and WDLF Token

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021   

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) announces a new division of the company has been formed that will focus entirely on a global decentralized social network and cryptocurrency project, named Decentral Life.

Social Life Network (“Social Life”) is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that provides tech start-ups with seed technology development, legal guidance, and executive leadership, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their network usership. Social Life currently has 13 separate niche industry social networks launched through its TBI program, which total over seven-million users worldwide.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of this new division,” said director Todd Markey. “Our Board of Directors sees the evolution of social networks converging with DeFi in a very profound way over the next decade, and to be on the leading edge of it is very exciting for the company and our TBI licensees. We believe the Decentral Life project will make blockchain secure and private social commerce the new normal, supercharge our network user growth, and ultimately expedite liquidity events for our TBI licensees.”

The Decentral Life division has four main objectives outlined on the website @ www.WDLF.life

  1. Create a decentralized global social networking platform for user privacy, content control, and universal connectivity to all decentralized networking platforms of the future.
  2. Financially empower network users by rewarding their activity with crypto-loyalty points that can be used to make purchases on the network or converted to WDLF Tokens to be used on globally accessible cryptocurrency exchanges.
  3. Create and launch a Decentral Life Token that can be used across all licensee networks so that users can convert their crypto-loyalty points into WDLF Tokens for staking.
  4. File with the SEC a registered initial coin offering so that tokens can be sold to investors and a market can be created for the token on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

“We began researching the inevitable launch of the Decentral Life project in early 2016, just as we began the process of taking the company public”, said CEO, Ken Tapp.

