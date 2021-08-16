checkAd

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Acceptance for Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of CPI-818 in China

Corvus Partner Angel Pharmaceuticals Plans to Initiate Trial by Year-end 2021

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that an IND application submitted by its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Angel Pharma), for the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus’ small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T cell lymphomas has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Angel Pharma plans to initiate the trial before the end of 2021 and will be responsible for all expenses related to executing the trial in China.

“The pending initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 in China through our partner Angel Pharma is an important milestone for our pipeline and our global growth strategy,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “In China, there is a higher prevalence of T cell lymphomas, which have limited treatment options, leaving a significant opportunity to improve clinical outcomes. Based on its proposed mechanism, CPI-818 also has the potential to expand into the treatment of autoimmune diseases over time. CPI-818 is the first-and-only clinical stage ITK-inhibitor in China and we believe that Angel Pharma is well-positioned to accelerate its development for this market and globally.”

CPI-818 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, covalent inhibitor of ITK designed to have low nanomolar affinity. In vitro studies have shown that it potently inhibited T cell receptor signal transduction. Angel Pharma licensed the rights from Corvus to develop, manufacture and commercialize CPI-818 in greater China.

Corvus is studying CPI-818 in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), target occupancy, biomarkers and efficacy. Interim data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies. As of March 4, 2021, of seven patients with PTCL, there has been one complete response lasting over 15 months and one partial response lasting for over five months; both responses are ongoing. The interim data was presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in December 2020.

