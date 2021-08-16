Global Crossing Airlines Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. The Company and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG.

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (TSXV: JET.B) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the “ Company ” or “ GlobalX ”) has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (“ ITG ”) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of least three months and then renews on a monthly basis. The agreement may be terminated on a 30-day notice. ITG will be compensated $10,000 per month for the initial term and will be paid by the Company from its working capital resources.

About Independent Trading Group Inc.

Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) is Canada’s only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada’s foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX has one A320 in revenue operations and has begun the process to add its A321 aircraft onto its certificate subject to FAA and DOT approvals. GlobalX has announced the delivery of its third and fourth aircraft deliveries in the second half of 2021. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com .

