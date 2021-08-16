Decklar Resources Inc. Announces An Update to Funding Transaction with San Leon and Extension to Terms of Share Purchase Agreement

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company”) announces that further to its press releases dated August 31, September 30, 2020, November 2, 2020, November 23, 2020, and December 15, 2020 regarding the Subscription Agreement entered into with a subsidiary of San Leon Energy Plc, the parties have agreed to continue to work to finalize certain conditions precedent in the Subscription Agreement.



Closing of this transaction has continued to take longer than expected due to various travel and logistical restrictions in place as a response to Covid-19. Despite these delays, progress has continued. All other material terms of the transaction remain unchanged.