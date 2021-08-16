Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its unaudited …

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are presented in United States dollars and are in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Total Revenue of $2,177,505 - growth of 196% compared to Q2 2020 Total Revenue of $736,827.

AdTech revenue of $2,120,500 - growth of 247% compared to Q2 2020 AdTech Revenue $611,709.

Gross Profit of $1,024,333 - growth of 214% compared to Q2 2020 Gross Profit of $325,769.

EBITDA of $48,079 a 124% improvement from an EBITDA loss of ($197,057) in Q2 2020.

Commencement of Stock awareness program in Q2 2021 at a cost of $285,857.

Net Loss of ($545,077) from a loss of ($361,399) in Q2 2020.

Cash provided by operations of $313,830 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to cash provided by operations of 144,085 in the same period in the prior year.

Cash of $1,553,626 and working capital of $2,948,809 as at June 30, 2021.

"The Kidoz strategy of safe mobile contextual advertising is performing as planned in 2021," stated Eldad Ben Tora, Kidoz Co-CEO. "The powerful revenue growth in our core AdTech products of 247% over 2020 and 41% over Q1 2021 is a result of Kidoz's leadership position and quality media offering that our customers demand in ever increasing volumes. After years of dedicated software and business development the Kidoz system is the market leader across thousands of apps who have adopted our technology and enjoy some of the best advertising campaigns from the long list of renowned Kidoz advertisers. As the Kidoz brand continues to build in the global AdTech economy and as our latest software products are released, management believes our trajectory of growth will continue."

"While our revenue is growing at a rapid pace, we also saw expenses rise in Q2, 2021 with Kidoz investing in a corporate awareness program to expand the investor base in our public stock at a cost of $285,857 with the majority of this cost being non-cash expenses. Additionally, the Company paid one-time bonuses to our staff to compensate them for their commitment to the Company during the COVID downturn." stated Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "Kidoz is on a record pace for its 2021 performance and the entire company is focused on the upcoming busy season when advertisers want to reach children, teens and families at enormous scale during the back-to-school and holiday periods. The Company is committed to achieving our product development and financial goals for the year."