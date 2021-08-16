checkAd

Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 23:15  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., ("Binovi" or the "Company") (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, provides a first response to the …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., ("Binovi" or the "Company") (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, provides a first response to the unsolicited bid announced today by Captiva Verde (PWR) (CPIVF) ("Captiva").

The Company today was informed by the principals of Captiva Verde ("Captiva") that Captiva intends to launch a bid to acquire the Company for CDN $0.07 per share, a 75% premium over Binovi's closing price on Friday, August 14, 2021. The Company will form a Special Committee of the Board to investigate the merits of the offer and will provide a recommendation to shareholders based on the conclusions of this exercise.

Interim CEO, Tania Archer, commented, "It is too early to state if the Captiva Verde offer, as presented, holds sufficient merit for us to recommend shareholders accept the terms. As soon as the special committee has completed its review, we will inform the market as to our position in relation to the offer. We anticipate concluding our review within the next 48 hours."

Read Captiva Verde Announcement:https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93317/Captiva-Verde-Proposes-Acqu ...

About Binovi Technologies Corp.
Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with greater efficiency.

For additional information please visit https://binovitouch.com/collections/all

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Investor Relations 
Email: invest@binovi.com
Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162
https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports

Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward-looking information' as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660026/Binovi-Technologies-Corp-Responds-to ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., ("Binovi" or the "Company") (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), best-in-class neuro-visual technology in cognitive performance training, provides a first response to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units