checkAd

First Internet Bancorp Completes Private Placement of $60 Million of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 23:18  |  35   |   |   

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the completion of a private placement of $60.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.75% per annum from August 16, 2021 to September 1, 2026, with interest during this period payable semi-annually in arrears. From September 1, 2026 to the stated maturity date or early redemption date, the interest rate will be reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the then current three-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 311 basis points, with interest during this period payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are redeemable by the Company, in whole or in part, on or after September 1, 2026, and at any time upon the occurrence of certain events. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as placement agent for the Notes offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of currently outstanding indebtedness.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

About First Internet Bancorp
 First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Seite 1 von 2
First Internet Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Internet Bancorp Completes Private Placement of $60 Million of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the completion of a private placement of $60.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% fixed-to-floating rate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21First Internet Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten