DSG Global Inc. Files its Form 10-Q and Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 Including Revenue Growth of 299% from Q2 2020
SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased announced today that it has filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
June 30, 2021, and announced financial results, including revenue growth of 299% in the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Sales for Q2 2021 totaled $494,838 compared to $123,955 for Q2 2020, an increase of $370,883 or 299%. The increase was a result of new installations of Infinity, Tag and Text GPS system. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had additional signed contracts which it is working to fulfill during Q3.
- Gross profit for Q2 2021 totaled $293,684, compared to $73,870 for Q2 2020, an increase of $219,814 or 299%. Gross Profit Margins for the quarter were 59.3% compared to 59.6% during Q2 2020.
- Total inventory increased $738,973, primarily the result of Electric vehicles delivered to Imperium Motors.
- Total Assets decreased from $2,434,354 on 3/31/21 to $2,042,050 on June 30, 2021. This was attributable to a decrease in cash as the company readies for the launch and delivery of Electric Vehicles as well as increased inventory.
- Total Liabilities decreased from $2,051,843 to $1,964,074 during the quarter.
- Loss from operations for Q1 2021 amounted to $1,055,978 compared to $1,148,446 for Q2 2020, a decrease of 8.1%.
- Net Loss of $1,076,258 or .01 Earnings per Share compared to $3,166,895 for Q2 2020, a decrease of 66%.
- Share Count remained relatively constant, increasing from 110,639,913 upon the Q1 10Q filing to 120,495,186 as of August 13, 2021. This was primarily the result of previously issued restricted stock for consultants whose shares had vested, and were converted, not newly issued shares.
Second Half 2021 Financial Highlights
- Sales for the first six months of 2021 totaled $881,944 compared to $274,167 for Q2 2020, an increase of $607,777 or 222%.
- Gross profit for Q2 2021 totaled $550,098 compared to $195,516 for Q2 2020, an increase of $354,582 or 181%.
- Total Assets decreased from $2,103,562 on 12/31/20 to $2,042,050 on June 30, 2021.
- Total Liabilities decreased from $2,912.745 to $1,964,074 during the quarter.
- Net Loss of $2,427,829 or .02 Earnings per Share compared to $6,124,854 for Q2 2020,
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company had signed contracts totaling over $1.8 million in gross sales, inclusive of recurring revenue. Due to delays related to manufacturing and shipping, fulfilment was not yet satisfied and only $881,944 was recognizable as a revenue stream for the six months ended June 30, 2021
Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights
