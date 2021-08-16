checkAd

DSG Global Inc. Files its Form 10-Q and Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 Including Revenue Growth of 299% from Q2 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 23:17  |  42   |   |   

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased announced today that it has filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and announced financial results, including revenue growth of 299% in the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Sales for Q2 2021 totaled $494,838 compared to $123,955 for Q2 2020, an increase of $370,883 or 299%. The increase was a result of new installations of Infinity, Tag and Text GPS system. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had additional signed contracts which it is working to fulfill during Q3.
  • Gross profit for Q2 2021 totaled $293,684, compared to $73,870 for Q2 2020, an increase of $219,814 or 299%. Gross Profit Margins for the quarter were 59.3% compared to 59.6% during Q2 2020.
  • Total inventory increased $738,973, primarily the result of Electric vehicles delivered to Imperium Motors.
  • Total Assets decreased from $2,434,354 on 3/31/21 to $2,042,050 on June 30, 2021. This was attributable to a decrease in cash as the company readies for the launch and delivery of Electric Vehicles as well as increased inventory.
  • Total Liabilities decreased from $2,051,843 to $1,964,074 during the quarter.
  • Loss from operations for Q1 2021 amounted to $1,055,978 compared to $1,148,446 for Q2 2020, a decrease of 8.1%.
  • Net Loss of $1,076,258 or .01 Earnings per Share compared to $3,166,895 for Q2 2020, a decrease of 66%.
  • Share Count remained relatively constant, increasing from 110,639,913 upon the Q1 10Q filing to 120,495,186 as of August 13, 2021. This was primarily the result of previously issued restricted stock for consultants whose shares had vested, and were converted, not newly issued shares.

Second Half 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Sales for the first six months of 2021 totaled $881,944 compared to $274,167 for Q2 2020, an increase of $607,777 or 222%.
  • Gross profit for Q2 2021 totaled $550,098 compared to $195,516 for Q2 2020, an increase of $354,582 or 181%.
  • Total Assets decreased from $2,103,562 on 12/31/20 to $2,042,050 on June 30, 2021.
  • Total Liabilities decreased from $2,912.745 to $1,964,074 during the quarter.
  • Net Loss of $2,427,829 or .02 Earnings per Share compared to $6,124,854 for Q2 2020,
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had signed contracts totaling over $1.8 million in gross sales, inclusive of recurring revenue. Due to delays related to manufacturing and shipping, fulfilment was not yet satisfied and only $881,944 was recognizable as a revenue stream for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSG Global Inc. Files its Form 10-Q and Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 Including Revenue Growth of 299% from Q2 2020 SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased announced today that it has filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and announced financial results, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board