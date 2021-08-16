checkAd

Celularity Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 23:15  |  28   |   |   

  • Secured funding of approximately $138 million through merger and private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financing
  • Expanded Phase 1 clinical trial to include difficult-to-treat patient population
  • Established multiple strategic and commercial partnerships

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) (Nasdaq:CELU), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic therapies, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided a summary of recent corporate highlights.

“This has been an exciting time for Celularity, with the achievement of multiple transformational milestones and significant progress in our unique approach to cellular medicine,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “Most notably, this quarter marked our transition to a public company through a merger with GX Acquisition Corp., which along with a companion PIPE provided significant funds to support our work. Additionally, we made noteworthy advances in our clinical programs, including the expansion of our Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, to include difficult to treat patient populations. Beyond our program development, we forged new strategic and commercial partnerships with companies at the forefront of their respective fields that continue our legacy of pioneering new and innovative approaches to cellular medicine. We look forward to continuing to advance the field of cellular medicine and developing treatments capable of addressing significant unmet needs in cancer, autoimmune and infectious disease.”

Corporate Highlights

  • Celularity closed the merger with GX Acquisition Corp. (“GXGX”). Proceeds from the transaction totaled approximately $138 million, which included funds held in GXGX’s trust account and a concurrent private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by existing Celularity shareholders.
  • Celularity expanded its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of CYNK-001 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (NCT04310592) to include patients with relapsed/refractory AML (r/r AML) in addition to its ongoing trial in patients positive for minimal residual disease (MRD).
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to Celularity’s CYNK-001, a non-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy, for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas.
  • Celularity entered an exclusive strategic partnership with Imugene Ltd to develop a novel oncolytic virus – allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy combination for the treatment of solid tumors. The collaboration will initially explore the therapeutic potential of a combination of Imugene’s CF33-CD19 oncolytic virus (onCARlytics) and Celularity’s placental-derived CD19 targeting CAR T-cell therapy, CYCART-19.
  • Celularity established a partnership to leverage Palantir’s next generation software and computational capabilities to analyze Celularity’s cellular data and accelerate research and development activities.
  • On July 1, 2021, Celularity announced its agreement with Arthrex whereby Arthrex would receive exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize Celularity’s placental-derived biomaterial products for orthopedics and sports medicine in the U.S. Under the terms of the agreement, Celularity will provide Arthrex with exclusive commercial distribution rights for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine and will continue to be responsible for product manufacturing and supply.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, experienced a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the prior year. This was due to a decrease in product sales and rentals revenue resulting from the $24.5 million sale of the MIST/UltraMIST assets in August 2020, partially offset by (i) an increase of $0.6 million in license, royalty and other revenues related to the license arrangement with Sanuwave and (ii) an increase of $0.2 million in services revenues primarily due to higher biobanking storage revenues.
  • Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased $7.1 million compared to the prior year. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to a non-cash stock compensation charge related to the grant of fully vested senior management awards.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased $21.3 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to a non-cash stock-based compensation charge related to the grant of fully vested non-employee director and senior management awards.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $64.5 million, or $2.69 per share.

About Celularity (Nasdaq: CELU)

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs) targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it will be able to develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.To learn more, visit celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, statements regarding advancing the field of cellular medicine and developing treatments for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, , among others. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel cellular therapies, and the clinical trial and regulatory approval process; and risks associated with developments relating to Celularity’s competitors and industry, along with those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s proxy statement/prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 25, 2021 and other filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID- 19 pandemic. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Celularity Investor Contacts:
Carlos Ramirez
Celularity Inc.
carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Alexandra Roy
Solebury Trout
aroy@troutgroup.com

Celularity Media Contact:
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
jbraco@lifescicomms.com


Celularity Inc.
Statement of Operations
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
Net revenues                                
Product sales and rentals   $ 1,045     $ 2,074     $ 1,885     $ 4,866  
Services     1,597       1,398       2,861       2,814  
License, royalty and other     555       -       1,111       -  
Total revenues     3,197       3,472       5,857       7,680  
Operating expenses                                
Cost of revenues (excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets)                                
Product sales and rentals     869       794       1,387       1,650  
Services     571       698       1,295       1,079  
Licenses, royalties and other     -       -       -       -  
Research and development     22,911       15,804       39,901       27,566  
Selling, general and administrative     28,863       7,586       36,489       17,036  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability     10,048       114,738       30,704       116,463  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     546       1,030       1,087       2,060  
Total operating expenses     63,808       140,650       110,863       165,854  
Loss from operations     (60,611 )     (137,178 )     (105,006 )     (158,174 )
Other (expense) income:                                
Interest income     129       32       269       144  
Interest expense     (817 )     (924 )     (1,569 )     (924 )
Expense related to warrant liabilities     (1,174 )     (1,239 )     (37,679 )     (15,105 )
Other (expense) income, net     (2,004 )     3,698       (2,031 )     3,595  
Total other (expense) income     (3,866 )     1,567       (41,010 )     (12,290 )
Net loss before income taxes     (64,477 )     (135,611 )     (146,016 )     (170,464 )
Income tax benefit     -       7       -       (4,646 )
Net loss   $ (64,477 )   $ (135,618 )   $ (146,016 )   $ (165,818 )
Per share information:                                
Net loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (2.69 )   $ (5.66 )   $ (6.09 )   $ (6.92 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted     23,992,184       23,955,562       23,991,129       23,954,238  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celularity Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Secured funding of approximately $138 million through merger and private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financingExpanded Phase 1 clinical trial to include difficult-to-treat patient population Established multiple strategic and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Bots Inc Allows Tesla ev Buyers to Pay With Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board