NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors hereby convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Allarity Therapeutics A/S, company registration (CVR) no. 28106351 (the "Company"), to be held on

at c/o Mazanti-Andersen Advokatpartnerselskab, Amaliegade 10, DK-1256 Copenhagen, Denmark.





Due to COVID-19, we recommend following the Extraordinary General Meeting online







Please note that shareholders wishing to follow the Extraordinary General Meeting online and to vote on the proposals of the agenda must do so in advance (see the section on further information below).





AGENDA AND COMPLETE PROPOSALS

1. Election of the chairman of the meeting

The Board of Directors proposes that attorney-at-law Lars Lüthjohan Jensen be elected as chairman of the general meeting.

2. Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to purchase treasury shares.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be authorized on behalf of the Company to acquire shares in the Company as treasury shares.

It is therefore proposed that the following authorization is granted to the Board of Directors pursuant to Section 198 of the Danish Companies Act:

"The board of directors is authorized during the period until 30 August 2026 on one or more occasions to acquire all outstanding shares in the Company as treasury shares in accordance with Section 198 of the Danish Companies Act. The remuneration paid in connection with the acquisition of treasury shares shall correspond to the market price of the Company's shares at the time of acquisition and may consist of shares in a subsidiary of the Company."