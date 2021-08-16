Elys Game Technology Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported strong year-over-year growth on a blended revenue basis across land-based and interactive channels and all products combined, including its virtual sports products. Organic growth in European operations processed a record $463.3 million and $220.1 million in year-to-date and second quarter betting handle, respectively. Betting handle conversion to gross gaming revenue (“GGR”) reached $32.3 million and $14.9 million in the year-to-date and second quarter periods, respectively, resulting in record total blended revenues of $25.8 million and $11.7 million for the year-to-date and second quarter periods, respectively.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today reported its financial and operating results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2021.

The interactive online channel also returned a year-over-year gain of 147.6% on a six month and 144.7% on a three month basis, while land-based operations remain shuttered due to COVID related lockdowns. The Company anticipates that portions of land-based operations will re-open by the beginning of the 2021-2022 soccer season in Europe. Sportsbook hold, blended across both land-based and interactive channels, also remained consistent with management’s expectations at 15.8% and 14.5% over the six and three months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

The Company continued investing in technology, licensing and personnel as well as legal and accounting costs allocated to preparation of our Registration Statement on Form S-3 that resulted in general and administrative expenses of $8.9 million and $4.8 million for the six and three months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Costs related to platform development and building of US and Canada infrastructure contributed the largest share of expenses, resulting in a consolidated net loss from operations consistent with management’s expectations of $3.3 million and $2.7 million for the six and three months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Summary of Year-to-Date and Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

YTD betting handle increased 120.5% over the prior year to $463.3 million.

Q2 betting handle increased 134% over the prior year to $220.1 million.

YTD GGR increased 83.9% over the prior year to $32.3 million.

Q2 GGR increased 153.8% over the prior year to $14.9 million.

YTD total revenue increased 72.5% over the prior year to $25.8 million.

Q2 total revenue increased 143% over the prior year to $11.7 million.

YTD sportsbook hold consistent at 15.8%.

Q2 sportsbook hold consistent at 14.5%.

YTD net loss from operations of $3.3 million, an increase of 266.7% compared to a net loss from operations of $0.9 million over the same period in 2020.

Q2 net loss from operations of $2.7 million, an increase of 32.1% compared to a net loss from operations of $2.0 million over the same period 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents of $19.2 million at June 30, 2021 consistent compared to $19 million at December 31, 2020.

Closing of USBookmaking acquisition continued progress made in strengthening US management team and launch of US operations in 2021.

“We are very pleased with the remarkable growth Elys achieved during the first six months of this year, particularly since the COVID pandemic continues to restrict certain business activities affecting our land-based operations. We expect that some land-based betting shops could re-open by the beginning of the 2021-2022 European soccer season which may provide additional B2C growth in Italy for the remainder of 2021,” stated Michele Ciavarella Elys’ Executive Chairman. “Management further remained diligent with expenses which contained net loss from operations in line with expectations of $3.3 million in the first six months and $2.7 million in the second quarter while investing aggressively in US licensing, product development and personnel, and while holding a consistent cash balance of approximately $19 million on June 30, 2021.