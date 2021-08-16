checkAd

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial and Operational Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2022

globenewswire
16.08.2021   

Continued strength in unit demand across key product lines

Rupall unit demand growth of 44% for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021

Completion of enrollment for IXINITY Phase 4 clinical pediatric trials

Management to host conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 17th, 2021

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Medexus” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced its financial results and provided a business update for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts below are in United States dollars unless specified otherwise.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights*:

  • Revenue of $17.3 million compared to $20 million for Q1 of fiscal 2021. The decrease in net sales was due to a temporary decline in ex-factory sales of IXINITY, as pharmacy and wholesale customers continued to work through inventory on hand. Despite the decreased sales, patient unit demand for IXINITY increased 25.3% compared to the corresponding period in the prior year, to 7.6 million IUs, which reflects the Company’s successful commercial efforts. These efforts are expected to be realized in strong ex-factory sales and improved gross margin, once the inventory on hand is reduced to normal levels, in the coming quarters.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* decreased to $(4.9) million compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year, due primarily to the decrease in Net Sales, the impact of a manufacturing expense related to IXINITY, an increase in Research & Development Costs over the comparative period due to the ramp up of the IXINITY pediatric trial, and the investments the Company made related to plans for the commercialization of treosulfan.
  • Cash used by operating activities was $6.8 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $3.0 million for the same period last year. $5 million of the cash used was a milestone payment to medac for the treosulfan license. There are no additional milestone payments for that license until approval.
  • Net loss was $6.6 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Net Loss* (which adjusts for such unrealized losses (or gains) on the fair value of derivatives) was $9.8 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period last year.
