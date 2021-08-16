Cloud DX Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Results

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the "Company") a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions today reports results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.In …

In addition, the Company will be hosting Its second quarter investor update and earnings call tomorrow, August 17, 2021, at 1:30pm EST. Robert Kaul, Founder and CEO, will be commenting on the Company's earnings and reviewing the most recent contract developments in the second quarter. To register please use the link below:

Key Developments:

Subscription revenue increased 39% YTD (3 months - increase of 90%);

Total revenue increased 8% YTD (3 months- decrease of 40%) despite a significant one-time hardware deployment in the previous year;

Gross profit increased 184% YTD (3 months - 66%)

New partnerships YTD in the quarter resulted in YTD access to 27,600 additional patients (3 months - 25,100)

Inclusion of one-time costs attributed to the Qualifying Transaction impacted expenses; 115% increase in operating expenses 149% decrease in adjusted EBITDA



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Year to Date Financial Highlights

Second Quarter Revenue and Gross Profit

In the 3 months ended June 30, 2021 subscription revenue has Increased 90%. Product and professional services revenue is expected to be 'lumpy' in the early stages of growth. Specifically, in 2020 a large Connected Health Kit deployment for an academic study generated an unusual concentration of hardware revenue that has not occurred in 2021. Product revenue attracts a lower gross margin to subscription and professional fees.

Year to Date Revenue and Gross Profit

In the 6 months ended June 30, 2021 subscription revenue Increased 38.6%. Similar to the three month period, product and professional services revenue is expected to be "lumpy" in the early stages of growth. As noted above, in 2020 a large project-based order of Connected Health Kits had no comparison to date in 2021. With a lower proportion of product sales, gross margins increased.

Second Quarter Expenses

In the 3 months ended June 30, 2021 operating expenses increased 115% predominantly as a result of the non-cash stock based compensation expense that was impacted by the requirement to revalue employee stock-based compensation granted at the time of the Qualifying Transaction after prior grants were cancelled. Headcount increased by 26FTE's between June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 resulting in an 86.7% increase in the three month salaries and wages spend. Sales, General & Administrative expenses increased $296,447 or 243% as the company continued its efforts to scale.