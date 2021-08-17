Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond

Pfizer intends to use the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part as follows: research and development expenses related to COVID-19 vaccine research and development, capital expenditures in connection with the manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and other projects of Pfizer or any of its subsidiaries that have environmental and/or social benefits.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and a related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by Pfizer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and the related preliminary prospectus supplement, the registration statement and other documents that Pfizer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Pfizer and this offering.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and related prospectuses for this offering can be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, toll-free at (866) 471-2526; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, toll-free at (866) 803-9204, and from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, toll-free at (866) 718-1649.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including the Notes. There shall not be any sale of the securities described herein in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

