Blue Star Foods Corp. Reports Financial Results for Q2-2021

Miami, Florida, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (OTC: BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, announced today general operating highlights and its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2-2021”).

Q2-2021 Highlights

  • M&A Activity - Blue Star Completed the acquisition of Taste of BC Aquafarms. The Company is a land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) salmon farming operation, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.

  • New Orders. Blue Star signed a significant vendor agreement to supply two of its most popular trademarked brands “Blue Star” and “Pacifika”, to a leading national foodservice warehouse supplier.

  • Completion of Private Placement - Blue Star raised $3 million dollars through a self-directed private placement.

  • Application to the NASDAQ - The Company filed an initial application to list common shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter has been a very exciting time for us, in closing our second acquisition of Taste of BC and successfully completing a $3 million Private Placement. The acquisition of Taste of BC marks our entry into a massive “Food-Tech” market and gives us an opportunity to scale this RAS technology in a modular and replicable manner. We recently signed a multi-phase engineering contract with PR Aqua and are currently in the process of site selection and applying for the necessary building permits for the next 1,500 MT facility,” said John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods. “This capital we have raised strengthens our balance sheet and gives us additional working capital to finance the new orders we have been receiving. We are also continuing to work towards meeting the NASDAQ requirements so that we may uplist at the appropriate time. We expect to update shareholders on this matter in the near-future.”

Q2-2021 Financial Highlights

  • Sales Continue To Be Impacted by Industry Wide Supply Chain challenges. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $2.129 Million as compared to $2.485 Million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Industry wide issues such as port congestion and a shortage in reefer containers causes for the company not be able to fill all the orders it received in Q2-2021.
Disclaimer

