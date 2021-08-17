Blue Star Foods Corp. Reports Financial Results for Q2-2021

M&A Activity - Blue Star Completed the acquisition of Taste of BC Aquafarms. The Company is a land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) salmon farming operation, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.





Management Commentary

“The second quarter has been a very exciting time for us, in closing our second acquisition of Taste of BC and successfully completing a $3 million Private Placement. The acquisition of Taste of BC marks our entry into a massive “Food-Tech” market and gives us an opportunity to scale this RAS technology in a modular and replicable manner. We recently signed a multi-phase engineering contract with PR Aqua and are currently in the process of site selection and applying for the necessary building permits for the next 1,500 MT facility,” said John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods. “This capital we have raised strengthens our balance sheet and gives us additional working capital to finance the new orders we have been receiving. We are also continuing to work towards meeting the NASDAQ requirements so that we may uplist at the appropriate time. We expect to update shareholders on this matter in the near-future.”

Q2-2021 Financial Highlights