Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Ended the quarter with $5.6 million of unrestricted cash vs $4.2 million at the beginning of the year.

Secured refinancing commitments on $3.6 million of debt with a previously scheduled maturity in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.5 million due in the third quarter of 2021.

Collected 97.1% of second quarter 2021 contractual cash rent

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties’ Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “I’m excited to say we are pursuing a process to reconfigure the Company’s capital structure, and have already engaged with both the SEC and our investor base to exchange our Series A Preferred shares for common shares. We believe this transaction will unlock value for the company and benefit all stakeholders.” Ben Waites, Regional’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “Both the equity and debt capital structure improvements that we are pursuing should allow the Company to move into a growth mode and take advantage of opportunities presented by the COVID-19 disruption.”

Management periodically monitors a number of facility performance metrics, including rent coverages both before and after management fees. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s portfolio rent coverage before management fees was 1.71 x and rent coverage after management fees was 1.22 x. Occupancy and skilled mix for the Company’s portfolio was 67.7% and 29.3% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively. These data exclude the impact of three managed facilities located in Ohio.

Rent Collections and Operator Changes

As of the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we collected 97.1% of contractual cash due for the second quarter of 2021.

As announced in December, we terminated a lease with the operator of two facilities located in Georgia. One facility was transitioned to Empire Care Centers, a new operator to Regional and the second building (the “Tara Facility”) is being managed by Vero Health Care, a current lessee of the company.

Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total rental revenues in the second quarter of 2021 decreased 12.3% to $3.8 million, from $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease is primarily a result of the agreement to terminate the subleases for two skilled nursing facilities in the fourth quarter of 2020 (the “Wellington Transition”).

Patient care revenues for our new healthcare services are from the operations of the Tara Facility as a part of the Wellington Transition. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company began to operate this 134-bed skilled nursing facility. Patient care expense of $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, relate to the costs of operating the Tara Facility.

In early 2020, the Company began on-going efforts to investigate alternatives to retire or refinance our outstanding debt of Series A Preferred Stock through privately negotiated transactions, open market repurchases, redemptions, exchange offers, tender offers, or otherwise. Costs associated with these efforts have been expensed as incurred in Other expense, net and were approximately $326,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

General and administrative costs increased 32.4%, to $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $0.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase for the quarter is primarily related to $122,000 in management consulting services incurred for the Tara Facility as well as $123,000 of employee stock based compensation incurred in the second quarter of 2021.

Interest expense decreased slightly by $18,000, or 2.6%, to $666,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $684,000 for the same period in 2020. The current quarter decrease is due to normal amortization of the outstanding debt balances.

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the second quarter of 2021, was $62,000 compared to income of $6,000 for the same period of the prior year.

Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s common stockholders (excluding undeclared preferred dividends) in the second quarter of 2021 was $503,000 compared with net income of $412,000 for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash at June 30, 2021, totaled $5.6 million compared with $4.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash is primarily due to approximately $3.2 million of lease termination cash collected partially offset by approximately $1.0 paid for past due bed taxes, all related to the Wellington Transition. Restricted cash at June 30, 2021, totaled $3.0 million compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2020. Total debt outstanding amounted to $54.2 million at June 30, 2021 and $54.4 million at December 31, 2020 (net of $1.3 million and $1.4 million of deferred financing costs at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively).

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is the successor to AdCare Health Systems, Inc., and is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

Regional currently owns, leases, manages for third parties and operates, 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by Regional, eight of which are leased by Regional, three of which are managed by Regional for third parties and one of which is leased and operated by Regional). Effective January 1, 2021, the Company commenced operation of one previously subleased facility as a portfolio stabilization measure.

For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in 000’s) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 51,355 $ 52,533 Cash 5,633 4,186 Restricted cash 2,966 3,306 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $109 and $1,381 1,593 2,100 Prepaid expenses and other 990 328 Notes receivable 404 444 Intangible assets - bed licenses 2,471 2,471 Intangible assets - lease rights, net 146 158 Right-of-use operating lease assets 31,863 33,740 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Lease deposits and other deposits 514 514 Straight-line rent receivable 7,643 6,660 Total assets $ 107,163 $ 108,025 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Senior debt, net $ 46,636 $ 47,275 Bonds, net 6,236 6,342 Other debt, net 1,291 822 Accounts payable 3,383 3,008 Accrued expenses 3,320 2,225 Operating lease obligation 34,040 35,884 Other liabilities 1,519 1,365 Total liabilities 96,425 96,921 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 1,727 and 1,688 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 62,157 62,041 Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 2,812 shares issued and outstanding, redemption amount $70,288 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 62,423 62,423 Accumulated deficit (113,842 ) (113,360 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,738 11,104 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 107,163 $ 108,025

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in 000’s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Patient care revenues $ 2,445 $ — $ 5,135 $ — Rental revenues 3,763 4,293 7,844 8,590 Management fees 247 244 495 488 Other revenues 13 2 75 9 Total revenues 6,468 4,539 13,549 9,087 Expenses: Patient care expense 2,254 — 4,457 — Facility rent expense 1,639 1,639 3,279 3,279 Cost of management fees 150 174 315 325 Depreciation and amortization 652 769 1,302 1,545 General and administrative expense 945 714 1,981 1,591 Doubtful accounts expense (recovery) 37 (135 ) 77 (137 ) Other operating expenses 243 297 475 521 Total expenses 5,920 3,458 11,886 7,124 Income from operations 548 1,081 1,663 1,963 Other expense (income) : Interest expense, net 666 684 1,353 1,399 Other expense (income), net 323 (9 ) 717 135 Total other expense (income), net 989 675 2,070 1,534 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (441 ) 406 (407 ) 429 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (441 ) $ 406 $ (407 ) $ 429 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (62 ) 6 (75 ) (31 ) Net (loss) income (503 ) 412 (482 ) 398 Preferred stock dividends - undeclared (2,249 ) (2,249 ) (4,498 ) (4,498 ) Net Loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $ (2,752 ) $ (1,837 ) $ (4,980 ) $ (4,100 ) Net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. Basic and diluted: Continuing operations $ (1.59 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (2.90 ) $ (2.41 ) Discontinued operations (0.03 ) 0.00 (0.04 ) (0.02 ) $ (1.62 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (2.94 ) $ (2.43 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,697 1,688 1,692 1,688

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING METRICS (1) Twelve Months Ended Portfolio Operating Metrics (1) June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Occupancy % 75.1% 73.0% 67.3% 68.6% 67.7% Quality Mix (2) 28.0% 29.3% 28.4% 29.6% 29.3% Rent Coverage Before Management Fees (3) 1.55 1.58 1.77 1.65 1.71 Rent Coverage After Management Fees (3) 1.20 1.24 1.28 1.17 1.22 (1) Excludes three managed facilities in Ohio. (2) Quality Mix refers to all payor types less Medicaid. (3) EBITDAR coverage and EBITDARM coverage include information provided by our tenants. The Company has not independently verified this information, but have no reason to believe such information to be inaccurate in any material respect.

