Cybin Announces Election of Theresa Firestone as Director, Results of Shareholders’ Meeting and Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

Cybin is also pleased to announce the voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting. There were 53 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 45,681,073 common shares, representing 30.77% of Cybin’s total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting is set out below:

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies, is pleased to announce that Theresa Firestone has been elected to its board of directors at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 16, 2021 (the “ Meeting ”). Ms. Firestone is a senior healthcare executive with retail, pharmaceutical, health and wellness, government and global restructuring expertise and the Company is excited to welcome Ms. Firestone to its board of directors.

1. Appointment of Auditor

Zeifmans LLP was appointed auditor of Cybin until the next annual meeting of shareholders at renumeration to be fixed by the directors of Cybin. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 45,572,981 99.76 108,092 0.24

2. Board Number Resolution

The special resolution to set the number of directors of Cybin at six (6) was approved by at least two-thirds of votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 35,088,217 99.87 46,217 0.13

3. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as director listed in Cybin’s management information circular dated July 19, 2021 were elected as directors of Cybin for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Eric So 33,220,232 94.55 1,914,202 5.45 Paul Glavine 35,065,905 99.80 68,529 0.20 Eric Hoskins 35,065,110 99.80 69,324 0.20 Grant Froese 35,067,205 99.81 67,229 0.19 Mark Lawson 35,066,666 99.81 67,768 0.19 Theresa Firestone 35,069,227 99.81 65,207 0.19

4. Board Size Authorization

The special resolution to authorize the directors of Cybin to set the number of directors of Cybin between the minimum and maximum provided in Cybin’s articles was approved by at least two-thirds of votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 35,031,333 99.71 103,101 0.29

5. Approval of Amendments to Equity Incentive Plan

The resolution to approve certain amendments to Cybin’s equity incentive plan was approved by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 33,528,356 95.43 1,606,078 4.57

6. Approval of Shareholder Rights Plan

The resolution to authorize and approve the adoption of a shareholder rights plan of Cybin was approved by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 33,667,036 95.82 1,467,398 4.18

Shareholder Rights Plan

Pursuant to the approval attained at the Meeting, Cybin has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”). The objectives of the Rights Plan are to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders and the board of directors have adequate time to consider and evaluate any unsolicited take-over bid for the Company, provide the board with adequate time to evaluate any such take-over bid and explore and develop value-enhancing alternatives to any such take-over bid, encourage the fair treatment of the shareholders in connection with any such take-over bid, and generally assist the board in enhancing shareholder value.

Cybin has entered into the Rights Plan with Odyssey Trust Company and the Rights Plan is effective as of August 16, 2021 (the “Effective Date”). As of 12:01 a.m. on the Effective Date, one right (a “Right”) was issued and attached to each Common Share outstanding at that time. Each Right entitles the registered holder to purchase from the Company one common share for the Exercise Price (as defined in the Rights Plan). In the event of an occurrence of a Flip-in Event (as defined in the Rights Plan), each Right entitles the registered holder to purchase from the Company that number of common shares that have an aggregate Market Price (as defined in the Plan) on the date of consummation or occurrence of such Flip-in Event equal to three times the Exercise Price, in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, for an amount in cash equal to the Exercise Price, subject to certain adjustments. The Rights are not exercisable prior to the Separation Time (as defined in the Rights Plan).

The issuance of the Rights will not change the manner in which shareholders trade their common shares. The Rights Plan will be in effect until the termination of the Company’s annual meeting in 2024 unless reapproved by shareholders at that time.

The Rights Plan was not proposed in response to, or in anticipation of, any pending, threatened or proposed acquisition or take-over bid. The directors did not adopt the Rights Plan to deter take-over proposals.

The description of the Rights Plan in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Rights Plan, which will be made available shortly under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on researching and progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and potential treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

