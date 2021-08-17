Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Announces the Acceleration of Its Transition to a Pure Play Canadian Industrial REIT Through $359 Million of Acquisitions and $75 Million Public Offering of Trust Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



TORONTO and MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has waived conditions on the acquisition of a portfolio of three distribution centres located in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick for a purchase price of approximately $230.4 million (the “Distribution Centre Acquisition”). The purchase price is expected to be funded with the net proceeds from the REIT’s $75 million public offering of trust units (the “Units”) (see “The Offering” below) and up to approximately $172.4 million from new mortgage financing to be placed on the properties at closing.

The REIT also announced today entry into of, or the waiving of diligence conditions under, two purchase and sale agreements to acquire five industrial properties. Together with an Alberta industrial property which the REIT announced having waived conditions to acquire on August 12, 2021, the aggregate purchase price for the properties to be acquired is $128.6 million (the "Additional Industrial Acquisitions"). The REIT anticipates that the purchase price for certain of the Additional Industrial Acquisitions will be funded by the issuance of Class B LP Units, cash on hand, assumed mortgage financing on the properties and the proceeds from new mortgage financing.

In aggregate, Nexus expects to add approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”) to the REIT’s income producing portfolio from the acquisitions announced today and on August 12, 2021.

Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer, stated that “This is truly a breakout year for the REIT. We are pleased with the significant progress we have made this year toward our goal of transforming into a pure play industrial REIT. Upon closing of the announced transactions, we will have completed over $640 million of industrial acquisitions since the beginning of 2021. Our industrial portfolio weighting will increase to approximately 80% of NOI, well surpassing our previously stated goal of 75%. The acquisition opportunities are highly compelling and consistent with our stated strategy. The pipeline of asset acquisition opportunities in exchange for units from our London Vendor reinforces their commitment to Nexus and their belief in the REIT’s strong growth fundamentals. We continue to see good industrial acquisition opportunities across Canada and expect strong fundamentals and momentum in the asset class to persist.”