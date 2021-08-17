Euro Manganese CEO, Marco Romero, stated: “As the Chvaletice Manganese Project moves forward, the future of the electric vehicle industry and high-purity manganese in EV batteries, has never looked better. During the last several months we have seen major policy announcements from the European Commission and the United States designed to accelerate the world’s transition to e-mobility and develop sustainable battery and battery raw materials supply chains. Our company has also experienced strong customer interest in our products. Meanwhile, the ongoing trend towards increased use of manganese-rich batteries continues, with recent announcements from several major automotive, battery and battery materials industry players. EMN is well positioned to benefit from this momentum, and our battery grade manganese products made by recycling waste stand to become a valuable element of Europe’s emerging battery value chain.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the " Company " or " EMN ") today filed its third quarter financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“ MD&A ”) and is pleased to provide the following financial and operating highlights for the quarter:

Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational highlights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the "Company" or "EMN") today filed its third quarter financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and …



