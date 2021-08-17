W. R. Grace Holdings LLC and W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Announce Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace Holdings LLC (formerly known as Gibraltar Acquisition Holdings LLC) (“Holdings”) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace”) today
announced that, in connection with the previously announced offers to eligible holders to exchange (each, an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes
issued by W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (the “Grace Issuer”) as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Grace Notes”) for (1) up to $1,050,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued
by Holdings (the “New Secured Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed
amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Grace Notes to eliminate certain of the covenants, restrictive provisions, events of default and guarantee provisions from such
indentures (the “Indenture Amendments”), Grace has received the requisite number of consents to adopt the Indenture Amendments with respect to each of the two outstanding series of Existing Grace
Notes that are subject to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. Grace intends to promptly enter into a supplemental indenture with the trustee for the Existing Grace Notes (the
“Supplemental Indenture”) to effect the Indenture Amendments.
Withdrawal rights for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 16, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”). As of the Early Tender Deadline, the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Grace Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):
|
Title of Series/ CUSIP Number of Existing
Grace Notes
|
Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
|
Existing Grace Notes Tendered at Early
Tender Deadline
|Principal Amount
|Percentage
|5.625% Notes due 2024 / 383909AF5 and U38246AB7
|$300,000,000
|$298,470,000
|99.49
|%
|4.875% Notes due 2027 / 383909AG3 and U38246AC5
|$750,000,000
|$719,205,000
|95.89
|%
The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 3, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”).
