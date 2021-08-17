checkAd

Southwestern Energy Prices Upsized Offering of $1,200,000,000 of Senior Notes

Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) today announced the pricing of its upsized public offering (the “Offering”) of $1,200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be sold to the public at a price of 100% of their face value. The expected closing date for the Offering is August 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Southwestern Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund its previously announced tender offers, as amended, and consent solicitation for, or redemption of, certain series of its outstanding senior notes, to repay borrowings under its Credit Agreement and the remainder, if any, to repay other indebtedness or for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as representatives of the underwriters and joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made under an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (Registration No. 333-238633), filed by Southwestern Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents Southwestern Energy has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Southwestern Energy and the Offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Alternatively, a copy of the base prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from:

BofA Securities
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Attention: Prospectus Department
Telephone: 1-800-294-1322
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

Citigroup
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 800-831-9146

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 1-866-803-9204

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities or any securities subject to the tender offers and consent solicitation, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute a notice of redemption for any outstanding senior notes or any securities.

