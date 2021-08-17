checkAd

Southwestern Energy Announces Increase in Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes Due 2025

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) today announced an increase in the Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount (as defined below) of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Principal Amount of the Company’s 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), subject to the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount has been increased from $25,000,000 to $167,000,000. The terms of the previously announced Tender Offer for any and all of the Company’s 7.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and the related Consent Solicitation, each as described in the Offer to Purchase, are unchanged.

 

 

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
(U.S. $)

Dollars per U.S. $1,000 Principal
Amount of Notes

Title of Notes

CUSIP
Number/ISIN

Tender Offer
Consideration(1)
 (U.S. $)

Early
Tender
Premium
(U.S. $)

Total
Consideration(1,2)
 (U.S. $)

7.50% Senior Notes due 2026

845467AM1

$617,622,000

$1,030

$30

$1,060

4.95% Senior Notes due 2025(3,4)

845467AL3

$856,454,000

$1,065

$30

$1,095

 

________________

(1)

Does not include accrued interest, which will also be payable as provided herein.

(2)

Includes the Early Tender Premium.

(3)

On April 7, 2020, S&P downgraded the Company’s bond rating to BB-, which had the effect of increasing the interest rate on the 2025 Notes to 6.45% following the July 23, 2020 interest payment date. The first coupon payment to the holders of the 2025 Notes at the higher interest rate was paid in January 2021.

