Southwestern Energy Announces Increase in Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes Due 2025

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) today announced an increase in the Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount (as defined below) of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to the Maximum Principal Amount of the Company’s 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), subject to the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Maximum Aggregate Principal Amount has been increased from $25,000,000 to $167,000,000. The terms of the previously announced Tender Offer for any and all of the Company’s 7.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and the related Consent Solicitation, each as described in the Offer to Purchase, are unchanged.