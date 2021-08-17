checkAd

nVent and Power Resources International, Inc. Launch Strategic Alliance to Deliver Engineered Heating Solutions for the Rail and Transit Industry

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, and Power Resources International, Inc. (PRI) today announced a strategic alliance to provide rail and switch heating solutions to the North American transit industry. The alliance will provide solutions based on nVent RAYCHEM technology.

By joining the industry-leading heating solutions and customer support of nVent with PRI’s excellence in engineering, controlling and system integration capabilities, customers will be able to fully integrate their heating systems for winter operations.

“The new collaboration of nVent and PRI already is providing the switch heating and contact rail heating solution to the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Floral Park to Hicksville Line Third Track Extension Project,” said Mike Saini, nVent regional sales manager. “The two teams are successfully working together to address the customer’s requirements and provide a solution that can help keep trains running in the harshest of winter environments.”

Heat trace systems that ensure a more secure world

nVent RAYCHEM heat trace systems are designed to protect people, processes and infrastructure, and are safe and easy to install. The nVent RAYCHEM brand is globally recognized for technical leadership. Its proven rail and transit offerings include heating solutions for removing ice and snow from switches, contact rail (third rail) and overhead catenary wire systems with a wide range of options and configurations to meet the specific needs of a given site.

Control and automation solutions for transit authorities in the Northeast

PRI is known for its in-depth knowledge of power, controls, automation, instrumentation, networks and full-system hardware and software integration. PRI has long been trusted by many major transit authorities, such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), LIRR, New York City Transit Authority (NYCTA), Metro-North Railroad (MNRR), Staten Island Rapid Transit Operating Authority (SIRTOA) and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). PRI has an extensive network of partners throughout North America, directly services Metro New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and is developing sales and service networks in other cities, such as Chicago, Toronto, Montreal and Denver.

Systems to meet U.S. government agency bidding requirements

Both nVent RAYCHEM heating solutions and PRI systems can be designed to meet the requirements of the Buy America Act, critical for many rail and transit customers. PRI can design and build custom control heating systems to meet various specifications and provide local support to customers. Additionally, PRI is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise / Minority Business Enterprise (DBE / MBE), which supports nVent’s commitment to supplier diversity.

Customers who are interested in more information or obtaining a quote should contact Mike Dombrowski, PRI vice president, sales and marketing, at mike.dombrowski@priinc.com or visit www.priinc.com.

To learn more about nVent RAYCHEM rail and switch heating solutions, visit nVent.com/RAYCHEM.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

