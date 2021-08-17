Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUS.H) is pleased to announce that it has received …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUS.H) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO Exchange") in connection with its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi"). It is anticipated that Austpro's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of the market on Thursday August 19, 2021, and will be listed on the NEO Exchange effective at the open of the market on Friday August 20, 2021.

Trading will remain halted pending the completion of the Transaction, which will include a change of Austpro's name to WonderFi Technologies Inc. (the "Resulting Issuer"). The NEO Exchange has also conditionally approved listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer, subject to the closing of the Transaction and the Resulting Issuer fulfilling all of the NEO Exchange's listing requirements, including the minimum distribution requirements.