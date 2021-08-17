Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUS.H) is pleased to announce that it has received …
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUS.H) is pleased to announce that it has received …
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUS.H) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO Exchange") in connection with its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi"). It is anticipated that Austpro's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of the market on Thursday August 19, 2021, and will be listed on the NEO Exchange effective at the open of the market on Friday August 20, 2021.
Trading will remain halted pending the completion of the Transaction, which will include a change of Austpro's name to WonderFi Technologies Inc. (the "Resulting Issuer"). The NEO Exchange has also conditionally approved listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer, subject to the closing of the Transaction and the Resulting Issuer fulfilling all of the NEO Exchange's listing requirements, including the minimum distribution requirements.
ABOUT DeFi
DeFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to DeFi through the core principles of simplicity and education. DeFi's platform will serve as a trusted gateway to the new financial system and it aims to enable and empower individuals to use DeFi in a streamlined way. DeFi's business was founded in January 2021 and was established by a team of experienced builders in Fintech and other complementary industries with institutional experience. DeFi is supported by engineers with previous experience at Amazon, Paypal, Galaxy Digital and other leading technology companies. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.
For additional information, please contact:
Scott Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer, Austpro Energy Corporation
sackerman@emprisecapital.com
778-331-8505
Ben Samaroo, Chief Executive Officer, DeFi Ventures Inc.
ben@defiventures.io
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Austpro Energy Corporation
Scott Ackerman
Director
None of the TSXV, NEO nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of both TSXV and NEO) has in any way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and none of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare