checkAd

Coupang Invests over $200M in Worker Health and Safety Initiatives Since 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 01:00  |  16   |   |   

Coupang today announced that it has invested over $200 million in worker safety initiatives and added over 600 safety employees since the beginning of 2020. This highlights the company’s commitment to setting the global standard for employee health and safety, which includes comprehensive initiatives and policies such as a driver’s workweek estimated to be nearly 30% less hours than the logistics industry average and a paid program for workers to receive personal health services.

One such health and safety initiative is Coupang Care, the first paid health promotion program in the industry. The program launched in late April and enables workers, including drivers and fulfillment center (FC) workers, to receive health education and personalized plans from experts on topics such as exercise and stress management, while continuing to receive full salary and benefits. In a survey of the first program participants, 60% showed improved blood pressure, blood sugar, or waist circumference in just four weeks. Nearly 45% of participants with abdominal obesity returned to a normal waist circumference and 37% of participants with hypertension had a notable reduction in symptoms.

Coupang has also been taking active measures to support employees and their safety during the current heatwave, which is the worst in Korea since 2018. The company has installed additional cooling systems to the company’s 100+ logistics centers, including thousands of air circulators and mobile air conditioners. Coupang has also been monitoring heat conditions at its centers to ensure frontline employees are sufficiently rested and safe to work.

In addition, the company continues to implement some of the most stringent COVID-19 measures in the industry to protect its employees. Coupang’s typical policy is to shut down a logistics center even if just one employee there tests positive for COVID, reopening sites only in consultation with local health authorities. Although this has led to dozens of shutdowns in the past year, Coupang continues to adhere to the policy to ensure the safety of its employees during the pandemic.

“Our employees, especially those on the frontline, form the backbone of our company,” said Ryan Brown, Coupang’s vice president of Environment Health and Safety. “In the same way they continually wow our customers, we strive to wow our employees, working to provide for them in every way. Our goal is to set the global standard for not just the best customer experience, but also the best employee workplace in terms of safety, working conditions, and benefits.”

As a part of Coupang’s commitment to creating the best workplace, the company offers all its drivers full-time employment. It is also the only major logistics company in Korea to directly employ 100% of its full-time drivers. While direct employment has far-reaching implications—for example, companies are required to report work-related injuries of employed drivers, but not work-related injuries of contracted drivers—this is another responsibility Coupang takes on in its commitment to its employees.

Coupang’s drivers also receive an industry-best five-day workweek, insurance and benefits from day one, and a minimum of 15 paid days off per year. This stands in sharp contrast to the rest of the Korean logistics industry, in which the vast majority of drivers are hired as third-party contractors, with six-day workweeks, no health insurance, national pension or benefits, and no paid time off. And last March, Coupang became the first company in Korea to make its frontline employees stockholders, providing over 39,000 frontline workers with restricted stock awards at its initial public offering.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Coupang Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Coupang- Südkoreanischer E-Commerce-Player
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coupang Invests over $200M in Worker Health and Safety Initiatives Since 2020 Coupang today announced that it has invested over $200 million in worker safety initiatives and added over 600 safety employees since the beginning of 2020. This highlights the company’s commitment to setting the global standard for employee health …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Ist die Coupang-Aktie jetzt ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.08.21E-Commerce auf südkoreanisch? Warum nicht die Coupang-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.08.213 Aktien, die im August wieder durchstarten könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.08.21Small Businesses on Coupang’s Marketplace Record 87% YoY Sales Growth in Q2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Coupang Announces Second Quarter Revenue Growth of 71% and Adjusted Gross Profit Growth1 of 86%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Walt Disney & Coupang: 2 Top-Aktien, die ich diese Woche beobachte!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.21Sea Limited oder Coupang? Was ist der bessere Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.07.21Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.213 Aktien, die sich bis 2025 verdreifachen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.07.21Zalando, Realty Income & Coupang: 3 Top-Aktien weit oben auf meiner Watchlist
The Motley Fool | Kommentare