Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded via Merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp.

Syniverse, the “world’s most connected company”TM and the premier global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises, announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which will result in Syniverse becoming a publicly traded company. The transaction implies an initial enterprise value for Syniverse of $2.85 billion, or an enterprise value-to-adjusted 2022E EBITDA multiple of approximately 12.1x, and will provide Syniverse with up to $1.165 billion in cash through a combination of equity and equity-linked capital. Upon closing of the transaction, the publicly traded company will be named Syniverse Technologies Corporation and its common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker “SYNV.”

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse’s capabilities are expected to become increasingly valuable to its mobile carrier and enterprise customers during the transition to 5G mobile networks, which will accelerate growth in devices, traffic volumes, speed and lower-latency communications. 5G networks and the messages and applications on them require seamless and ubiquitous connectivity and coordination. Syniverse is the only global provider of services to bridge these technological and operational complexities.

Syniverse is also at the center of the large and growing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) sector, with both digital native companies and large global enterprises increasingly using Application to Person (A2P) messaging and omni-channel mobile engagement to successfully engage, inform and transact with their customers, partners, and employees. The current rapid growth in the CPaaS sector is expected to accelerate as 5G networks expand and become a significant driver of revenue growth for Syniverse.

Today’s announcement builds on the strategic partnership between Syniverse and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) that was announced on March 1, 2021, through which Twilio agreed to make an equity investment of up to $750 million in Syniverse, with a minimum commitment of $500 million. In addition, as a part of this transaction, Twilio will become a significant minority owner of Syniverse.