Alcanna Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.  

Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update

  • For the second quarter of 2021, Alcanna’s same-store liquor sales from continuing operations of $158.9 million was essentially equal to the increased sales realized for Q2 2020 during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic of $159.8 million. Compared to Q2 2019 (pre COVID-19 pandemic), same-store liquor sales in Q2 2021 increased by 10.6%.
  • Since late March 2020, the Company’s liquor retail sales have been positively impacted due to a shift in customer consumption habits resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, where customers shifted away from on-premise alcohol consumption establishments, such as bars and restaurants with social distancing restrictions in place, to dining and entertaining at home with alcohol purchased at retail liquor stores.
  • In June 2021, the Alberta provincial government began easing COVID-19 restrictions with substantially all restrictions eliminated as of July 1, 2021. While the Company expects that people will return to bars, restaurants and other on-premise alcohol consumption establishments, it believes the consumption habits adopted during the first 15 months of the pandemic will at least partially continue with people eating and entertaining more at home.
  • Alcanna anticipates that same-store sales will continue to trend higher than 2019 pre-pandemic levels for that reason as well as a result of our strategy to expand our discount retail banner and capitalize on the increased popularity that our Wine and Beyond large-format stores enjoyed during COVID-19 restrictions.

The operating profit before depreciation, remeasurements and provisions for the Company’s Liquor and Corporate Segments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $11.4 million in aggregate (Q2 2020: $12.9 million). This modest decline was anticipated as in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year that resulted in increased sales and resulted in lower spend on our marketing programs as we adapted to changing customer shopping habits during that period.

