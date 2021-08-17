CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition

This press release corrects the press release disseminated August 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to reflect that the Special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved the potential engagement of a national executive search firm, subject to …

This press release corrects the press release disseminated August 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to reflect that the Special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved the potential engagement of a national executive search firm, subject to review and approval by the Company's entire Board of Directors.

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), a global confectionary manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium offering of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt, today announced an update in its process to identify and select a highly accomplished and experienced leader to be RMCF's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"We are pleased to take this pivotal next step in strengthening RMCF and best positioning the company for its next chapter of growth," said Rahul Mewawalla, Chairperson of the RMCF Board of Directors. "We see great opportunities to build on RMCF's rich 40-year legacy and look forward to bringing on a new CEO who will help lead the organization, our franchisees, and our employees to future success, as we continue to delight our millions of consumers and enhance value for all our shareholders and stakeholders."

After engaging in a review of potential executive search firms to assist the Company in a search for a new Chief Executive Officer, the Special Committee of the RMCF Board of Directors has approved the potential engagement of Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, to conduct a comprehensive search process and support RMCF in bringing on its next Chief Executive Officer, subject to review and approval by the full Board. RMCF is also actively engaged in an ongoing process to bring on best-in-class strategic and operational expertise to its Board of Directors. This will result in a refreshment of a majority of the Board, all of whom are independent, within the last two years.

Added Mr. Mewawalla: "We intend to identify exceptional CEO candidates that share our excitement for RMCF's future and I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members to bring on a talented and experienced new leader. RMCF has a transformative opportunity to capitalize on its beloved brand and unparalleled commitment to quality through focused innovation and thoughtful expansion into new markets. With the appointment of a new CEO and the addition of new independent board members with robust strategic and operational expertise, the company will have all the pieces in place to accelerate growth, improve profitability and create a more dynamic business for the benefit of all stakeholders. We remain ever thankful for our wonderful franchisees and dedicated employees, who have and will continue to define the company's exciting growth and success for many years to come."