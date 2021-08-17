checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 02:01  |  34   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA) securities from September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Yalla is a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform that operates mainly in the Middle East and Northern Africa (“MENA”) region.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research (“Swan Street”) published a report (the “Swan Street Report”) addressing Yalla, entitled “Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The ‘Clubhouse of the Middle East’ UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was.” The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $1.31 per share, or approximately 7.15%, from $18.32 per share to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

The next day, on May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, “Problems at Yalla Group,” and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $1.05 per share, or approximately 6.17%, from $17.01 per share to close at $15.96 per share on May 20, 2021.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the markets closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, “Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results,” announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 (“2Q21 Results”). The 2Q21 Results disclosed that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts’ expectations. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.56 per share, or approximately 18.89%, from $13.55 per share to close at $10.99 per share on August 10, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its Chief Executive Officer made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Yalla Group Limited (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten