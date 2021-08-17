checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Annual Results

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Annual Results

17-Aug-2021 / 02:34 CET/CEST
Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

17 August 2021

2021 Annual Results

Dexus today released its 2021 Annual Results. The following announcements were provided:

  • Appendix 4E
  • 2021 Final Distribution Details
  • 2021 Annual Results Release
  • 2021 Annual Results Presentation and Property Synopsis
  • 2021 Annual Report
  • 2021 Financial Statements
  • 2021 Sustainability Report
  • 2021 Modern Slavery Statement
  • 2021 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

The ASX announcements can be found on our website at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited

 

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $42.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $17.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $25.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $14.6 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1226897

 
